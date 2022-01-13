Current & Past Articles » Letters

Quality of life depends on strategic voting: reader

January 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I wholeheartedly agree with reader Dan O’Reilly (January 6) about the necessity of strategic voting this summer. Our quality of life depends on it.

The Conservatives have subjected the people of Ontario to long-term misery for the benefit of a small elite who profits handsomely from it, to name just two: Hwy 407, sold to private interests; the dispensing of billions of dollars over 30 years to private LTC facilities.

The total disregard for our environment and quality of life by building highways through sensitive areas and the dispensing of MZO’s like fertilizer is yet another and very serious matter.

For the benefit of the population of Ontario and Canada as a whole, it would behoove the NDP to refrain from fielding candidates in certain, for them un-winnable, constituencies. Future generations, too young now to vote, will be grateful.

Since becoming eligible to cast a ballot 60 years ago, I have never voted Liberal.

I will this time.

Wulf Graunitz

Palgrave



         

