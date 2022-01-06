SHOP WITH A COP

January 6, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Caledon OPP was “thrilled” to deliver the Shop with a Cop event once again this year.

“Caledon OPP officers, detachment staff and their families were able to share some Holiday joy with 20 local Caledon families,” say Police. “This year marked the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event, a partnership with the Optimist Club of Caledon. Based on a financial and/or emotional need, families were selected by Caledon Community Services/The Exchange.

“Gifts were purchased by Caledon OPP officers and staff based on a wish list provided by the families. Amongst other giveaways, gifts were wrapped, labeled and delivered (or picked up) to those families selected.”

Caledon OPP would like to acknowledge the generous donations from the following who enhanced the holiday cheer provided in the event:

Peel Paramedic Union OPSEU L277

Garden Foods

Bolton Zehrs

Caledon Village Association

“In addition to the gift packages provided for each family, The Kitchen at Mono Mills graciously provided full Holiday dinners for the families.”

EXOTIC REPTILES FOUND DECEASED IN CALEDON

On December 26, officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a possible animal cruelty call in the area of Escarpment Side Road and Horseshoe Hill Road in the Town of Caledon.

“Upon arrival, officers located deceased reptiles in a ditch, including an alligator and approximately five large exotic snakes,” say Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation in Ontario. Many individuals are operating non-accredited roadside zoos or have exotic animals in private ownership,” said Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo. “Your Toronto Zoo is proud to be providing expert assistance to the Caledon OPP in their ongoing investigation and strongly condemns the actions taken and complete disregard for the lives of these reptiles.

“We continue to work with the provincial and federal governments to ensure strong regulations are put in place to prevent the private ownership of exotic and endangered animals or the housing of these animals in roadside zoos.”

Animal welfare is regulated in Ontario under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act. Visit www.ontario.ca/page/animal-welfare for more information including offences and penalties.

BREAK AND ENTER

Members of the Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a break and enter at an Orangeville business.

“On Sunday January 2, 2022, Dufferin OPP attended a business on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville for the report of a break and enter,” say Police. “The complainant told police that sometime between 2:00pm December 31, 2021, and the morning of January 2, 2022, someone smashed the front door of the business to gain entry. While inside, the thief stole a sum of money. There is no suspect description at this time.”

Dufferin OPP is asking business owners in area of Broadway and Diane Drive in the Town of Orangeville to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)