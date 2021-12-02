Fatal Collision

December 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 9, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to Highway 9 west of Mountainview Road for the report of a vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons an eastbound and westbound vehicle collided head-on. One of the involved vehicles caught fire at the scene.

“As a result of the collision, Mathyharan Arumugam, 24, from Caledon was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital in critical condition.

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. Highway 9 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

DRIVER IDENTIFIED

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Mississauga Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, November 27, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Mississauga Road north of King Street for the report of a single motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons, the motor vehicle lost control and struck a hydro pole. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.”

The driver, Jamaal Potopsingh, 26, from Shelburne was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

“Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. Mississauga Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241.

POLICE SEEK INFO ON MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a multi vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Highway 10 south of County Road 109 for the report of a head-on multi-vehicle collision,” say Police. “Upon arriving, officers were advised that the driver of one of the involved vehicles had fled the scene on foot.

“Highway 10 between Highpoint Side Road and County Road 109 was closed for several hours for the collision investigation and search for the fleeing driver. Members of the OPP Canine and Central Region Emergency Response Units attended the scene to assist with the search. There were no injuries to those involved in the collision who remained at scene.”

Caledon OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver who fled the scene.

“The driver fled from a 2016 Silver 4-door BMW,” say Police. “The police investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-camera footage, or has information about who was driving the BMW is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

ANIMALS SURVIVE BARN FIRE

Officers from the Caledon OPP and crews from the Caledon Fire and Emergency Services attended a barn fire in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at approximately 8:05 a.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment as well as several stations from the Caledon Fire and Emergency Services responded to a large barn fire on Innis Lake Road north of Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police.

“The barn, housing over twenty horses, was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. Residents of the property were able to evacuate the animals from the barn, saving all housed animals. One resident sustained smoke inhalation as a result and attended hospital.”

Damage to the barn is estimated to be over $1.5 million dollars.

Emergency Services remained at the scene for several hours.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

DRIVERS TRY TO PAY WITH CANNABIS AT GAS STATION: POLICE

Officers from the Caledon OPP investigated several reports of impaired drivers over the past weekend, resulting in several charges.

“On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment attended a gas station on Highway 10 following the report of a driver attempting to pay for gas with cannabis,” say Police. “As officers investigated, the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

Andrew Scalon, 31, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs.

The driver scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

The charge has not been proven.

OPP Caledon Detachment members also conducted several RIDE checkpoints throughout Caledon over the weekend as part of the OPP’s Province wide Festive RIDE impaired driving enforcement campaign. One driver was issued a 3-Day Roadside suspension while three other drivers were issued charges under the Cannabis Control Act and Liquor License Act for having open cannabis and liquor available while operating their vehicle.

The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to remind motorists to plan ahead if they choice to celebrate the approaching festive season. Use a designated driver, ride sharing, public transit or taxi to ensure that you have a responsible and safe outing.

Readers Comments (0)