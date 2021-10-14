ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

Investigators with the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested a 21-year-old Bolton man in connection with a shooting that occurred in the City of Vaughan.

“On July 30, 2021, at 11.55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Manordale Crescent for a report of a shooting,” say Police. “When police arrived on the scene, they located shell casings and a male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since recovered.

“On October 6, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Bolton and a suspect was arrested. Investigators are continuing to look for a second suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Fabio Denobile faces charges of Attempt Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Possess Counterfeit Money, and Utter Threat.

The charges have not been proven.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to come forward. They are also seeking any video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7441, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

FRAUD INVESTIGATION LEADS TO CHARGES

A joint police investigation between members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Niagara Regional Police (NRP) have led to an arrest of a 53-year-old individual from Caledon.

“Earlier this year, detectives from the NRP and Major Crime Unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment have entered into a fraud investigation that involved a prize fraud scheme,” say Police. “The victim reported that they received a phone call from an unknown suspect claiming that the victim had won a multimillion-dollar prize. The suspect proceeded to state that a fee was required to be mailed in order for the monetary prize to be claimed.

“The victim complied and sent a sum of money to an address provided by the suspect. The victim then received another phone call from the suspect asking for more money; at that point, the victim became suspicious and reported the incident to police.”

As a result of the joint investigation between NRP and Caledon OPP, Donna Gordon-Allen, 53, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Fraud Over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to share some tips to help you recognize a lottery or prize scam:

Never send money to anybody you don’t know and trust

Don’t provide personal banking details to anyone that you do not know and trust

Any lottery or sweepstakes requiring upfront fees is a scam.

If you didn’t enter a contest, you didn’t win – no matter what you may be told

If congratulations come with a cheque – with instructions to deposit it and send a portion back – the cheque is fake

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT IN NOBLETON

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking any witnesses, or information on potential suspects and a victim after a suspicious incident that occurred in the Town of Nobleton.

“Officers are investigating after receiving information about a suspicious incident that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, on Black Duck Trail in Nobleton,” say Police. “Officers obtained video surveillance footage that shows an adult male climbing out of a window of a moving vehicle. The male appears to be running from the vehicle while it pursues him but the male was later seen walking in the area uninjured.

“If this male party had been a victim of a crime, he has not yet come forward to report the incident to police. Officers would like to speak with this male and the driver of the vehicle, as well as any witnesses to determine if any offence has taken place.”

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed or was involved in the incident to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

