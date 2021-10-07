Junior Hockey is back in Caledon with Admirals, Bombers and Hawks

October 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Following a season long hiatus from competitive hockey, the long wait for Caledon is over as all three of their junior clubs got back in action.

This was also the first game for both the newly moved Caledon Bombers and the Caledon Admirals who came over from Brampton just north of a year ago.

Starting things off in Jr. A this past weekend, things didn’t quite pan out well for the Admirals in their two games.

Out on the road, the boys fell 8-3 to the Toronto Patriots and 6-3 to the North York Rangers.

In the first period against the Patriots, King City native Carter Diceman opened the scoring for the home side just five minutes in.

Nearing the end of the first period, Jake Barkley got the Admirals on the board on the power play.

In the second period after Sebastian Bulovs gave the Admirals the lead just after the first minute the floodgates opened. The Patriots put four goals in the back of the net in the second and another three in the third period.

The next night of their back-to-back games against North York, the Rangers poured on 50 shots on goal and similarly to the Patriots game the Admirals conceded four goals in the second period once again.

The Admirals take on the Patriots tonight, October 7, in their home opener at Mayfield Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

The Caledon Bombers Jr. B team also got off to a rough start on the road against the Stratford Warriors, falling 9-1.

Without any shortage of effort having thrown 32 shots on goal, conceding was, of course, the issue and particularly in the first period.

The Bombers allowed the first four goals of the game right off the bat. Wyatt Kerr got the bombers on the board near the end of the first period.

The boys ultimately couldn’t get back into the game afterwards and continued to concede all the way to the end. The Bombers have their home opener set for Friday night against the Elmira Sugar Kings. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

On a positive note, the Caledon Golden Hawks Jr. C earned a 6-2 win against the Huntsville Otters in their home opener Sunday night.

After conceding the opening goal, defenseman Justin Calisto got the Golden Hawks on the board to tie it up after the first.

In the second the Golden Hawks came firing and potted home three goals in the middle frame thanks to Noah Crispo, Luke Camara and Ethan Lajeunesse.

Two more goals in the third period coming from Aydan Lajeunesse and Andrew Parsons secured the win.

