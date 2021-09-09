Letters

Alternative view on “naming and shaming” protestors 

September 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Protestors should be named and shamed, says resident, September 2) 

So, H. Skid Crease wants Trudeau protestors “identified?” 

The Communist Chinese got very good at this in Tiananmen Square and so did a certain European police force in the 1930s. The results were not good. 

As to the protesting “bearded man” who looked like he was from Alberta, Texas or Washington? Worthy of a complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Commission on behalf of all whiskered Caledonians! 
 

Colin Brown 
Mono 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local artists draw inspiration from landscapes in the region for their showcase

By Rob Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Artists find inspiration in their own passions and those passions sometimes lay in their own backyards.  In an environmentally ...

Caledon East Community Complex expansion official breaks ground 

By Rob Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Tuesday, September 7, the Town of Caledon officially broke ground on the expansion project for the Caledon East ...

163rd Bolton Fall Fair returns September 23 to 26 

By Rob Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The 163rd annual Bolton Fall Fair will take place this year from September 23 to 26 at the Albion Bolton ...