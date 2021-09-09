Alternative view on “naming and shaming” protestors

September 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

(Re: Protestors should be named and shamed, says resident, September 2)

So, H. Skid Crease wants Trudeau protestors “identified?”

The Communist Chinese got very good at this in Tiananmen Square and so did a certain European police force in the 1930s. The results were not good.

As to the protesting “bearded man” who looked like he was from Alberta, Texas or Washington? Worthy of a complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Commission on behalf of all whiskered Caledonians!



Colin Brown

Mono

Readers Comments (0)