AMYA launched successful fundraising sports tournament for Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital

By Robert Belardi

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association launched a successful sports tournament from August 21 to Aug. 24.

In the first tournament of its kind, over 1,000 Muslim youth from all across Canada showed up at the Tahir Hall Community Centre in Vaughan to support AMYA’s goal of raising $2 million dollars for Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital.

“We’re grateful to have had a successful 4-day sports tournament which featured hundreds of Muslim youth from across Canada, all gathered together in the spirit of brotherhood, unity and service to humanity. This tournament was a special fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital,” said National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and King City resident Zubair Afzal.

“Part of the mandate of the Youth Association is to have community events and activities to empower the youth. One of the ways to do that is by having competitive sports and organized sports at a high level,” said organizer and AMYA member Hassaan Shahid.

“In this tournament, we had participants from not only from York Region and Simcoe Region, King City and other localities. We had people from Calgary, from Eastern Ontario into Montreal and Ottawa. Of course, several teams from the GTA as well. This proved to be a tournament and an event that created a sense of brotherhood, unity and camaraderie.”

Youth also made appearances from Alliston and Caledon, as well.

While spreading the teachings of Islam, the AMYA has made this $2-million pledge to Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital and will complete this over the course of multiple events throughout the year. The AMYA has held a long-standing relationship with the Mackenzie Health Foundation. The association is very passionate in supporting front line workers especially through the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For over 100 years AMYA has been serving communities around the globe and particularly in Canada they have been around for decades.

Throughout all four seasons in the year, the AMYA hosts events such as blood drives, food drives, sports events and even runs to continue to provide aid to others less fortunate.

In the winter time, AMYA helps shelter the homeless while providing those less fortunate with clothing and food to keep them safe.

In this particular event, many localities held tryouts in their communities to put a team together. For the badminton side of things, there were singles and doubles. Players held their own tryouts as well to represent their own respective regions.

Shahid said the winning team for badminton was from Calgary and the winning team for soccer was from Brampton.

Youth from the age of 15 all the way through to the late 30s participated. For badminton there was a U19 category.

For the next event, Shahid said there are a few tournaments in the pipeline. Basketball, hockey and other sports are being planned. Other fundraising events are being planned in the near future as well.

