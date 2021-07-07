Two draws for York United this past week

By Robert Belardi

York United couldn’t find their first breakthrough victory in the first three matches of the Canadian Premier League season.

The Nine Stripes, who dropped their first match to Cavalry, managed to overcome deficits to earn their first two points against Pacific FC and FC Edmonton.

Getting things started with a Canada Day special, York took on Pacific FC who were coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory against HFX Wanderers.

Ahead of the tie, York united had carried quite the set-piece goal streak. For the past five competitive CPL matches dating back to the Island Games, every goal had come from the dead ball.

In the pre-match press conference, head coach Jimmy Brennan underscored to the importance of set piece play designs and praised his club’s organization.

But in this match, it all came to an end as York United drew Pacific FC 2-2 in a thriller at IG Field.

Midfielder Diyaeddine Abzi got The Nine Stripes on the score sheet, heading home a sizzling cross from Max Ferrari to give York the lead.

In the second half, Pacific FC turned the tide and two goals in a span of 16 minutes from Josh Heard and an own goal from Chrisnovic N’Sa put them in the lead.

Then, in the 82 minute, a headed goal from substitute Jordan Wilson gave York the much-needed tying goal to earn the point.

Four days later on July 5 with little rest, York were back at it against FC Edmonton and things did not begin so brightly.

A rocket from fullback Fraser Aird found its way into the top corner of the net and passed goalkeeper Nathan Ingham to give The Eddies the lead.

But, with hard work comes well deserved rewards and for York that’s exactly what happened.

In the 67th minute, Michael Petrasso fought through the defence and although almost losing the ball, fought back hard to regain possession and did so in behind the line. Petrasso put the ball past goalkeeper Connor James to make it a 1-1 tie.

In the 89th minute, FC Edmonton were rewarded a controversial penalty. Easton Ongaro stepped up to the spot only to smash it off the post and wide.

After completing the third game in seven days, York United defender Dominick Zator said the fight from the boys was something to note.

“To be honest the way the boys have fought for 90 minutes the past three games is exceptional,” Zator said.

“The fight from the boys is massive and hopefully we can continue that.”

Also, in the post-match press conference, Brennan said he is happy with where his players are right now.

“Look, I’m happy with where the guys are. They didn’t give up. We created more opportunities towards the end of the match, but fatigue did set in. We had to make some changes to the formation a bit and bring some fresh legs on,” Brennan said.

“But I was happy with the performance. You know their (Edmonton) first goal he (Aird) scores a rocket from 35-yards-out. There’s nothing you can do about that. A soft penalty call at the end. But then going the other way we had a couple of opportunities as well where we could have nicked towards the end there. We have that never die attitude.”

York United took on Valour FC yesterday and will take on Pacific FC on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST.

