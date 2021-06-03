Keep it in the family – Foodland owners pass store down to son

June 3, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Jessica Laurenza

Kurt and Donni Geiser have been the friendly faces of Caledon East Foodland for 14 years, but as of May 30, they have handed down to their son, Matthew.

For years, the Geiser family has displayed what a Caledon business is all about: a sense of community and belonging. Donni and Matthew will proceed to run the Caledon East location while Kurt moves to the Schomberg Foodland.

Kurt and Donni met in the grocery business at Miracle Food Mart in Brampton in 1984, both working in the industry for over 35 years. They ran their IGA in Brampton from 1997 to 2007 and assumed ownership of the Caledon East Foodland in 2007.

The best thing about a small-town environment, they say, is the friendly, smiling faces of customers.

“When [people] come in, it’s nice because we always say hello, have meaningful interactions with them and ultimately, build lasting relationships,” says Donni.

As Kurt leaves, he reflects on all his years in Caledon East.

“I’ll miss everything about it – the staff who have been with me since the beginning, newer staff I’ve grown to love and, of course, the customers who have made this job feel less like a job.”

For Matthew, the grocery industry is all he’s ever known, having worked with his parents since high school and working at the Caledon East location since 2009.

As he takes over ownership of the store, he has chosen to prioritize “the assurance of quality products, improved friendly and helpful customer service standards, and the expansion of product selection for a one-stop shop.”

He says he’s most looking forward to not only maintaining his team, but building upon his foundation to solidify a strong employee base which is at the core of a successful store. The Caledon East employees are like “one big family; we joke around – we may argue sometimes, but we always come together for the good of the store,” Matthew says.

COVID-19 didn’t hit grocery stores as hard as other small, local business but Foodland still experienced its ups and downs since the pandemic began.

“Through the good and bad, the employees came together to put in that extra work and the customers continued to be respectful and supportive of the store,” explains Matthew. The additional time that everyone put into the store only brought the team closer together, exemplifying the strong bonds this store fosters.

Matthew wants to thank the community for their continuous support of the store and patience and understanding of additional protocols through these difficult times.

For the Geisers, their business is so much more than simple transactions. It’s about building trust in the community, supporting those who need it, and always greeting people with a smile and a helping hand.

Readers Comments (0)