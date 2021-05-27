469 CHARGES LAID DURING CANADA ROAD SAFETY WEEK

May 27, 2021 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP worked to make Caledon roadways safer during the Canada Road Safety Week Campaign that ran from May 18 to May 24.

Members from the Caledon Detachment focused on the “Big 4” leading causal factors in road deaths, which are:

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Aggressive driving (including speeding)

Lack of seat belt use.

The following charges were laid by the officers during the national traffic safety campaign:

Alcohol impaired driving – four charges; three warn range driver’s licence suspension

Fail to yield – 17 charges

Careless driving – three charges

Speeding – 322 charges

Stunt – one charge

Seat belt – 108 charges, and

Distracted driving – 14 charges

“Additionally, Caledon OPP officers participated in 19 Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check events throughout our community. Caledon OPP remains committed to traffic safety by incorporating high police visibility, measurable outcomes, professional traffic stops and public education into their efforts to save lives on Caledon roadways.”

PICKUP TRUCK THEFT

INVESTIGATED

Theft is a crime of opportunity and it only took a couple of minutes for a thief to take advantage of a pickup truck left running and unattended in residential area of Bolton.

On Tuesday, May 25, at approximately 8:52 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported stolen vehicle call for service on Wakely Boulevard.

The complainant told the officers that they parked and left their grey 2019 Ford-150 pickup truck running on Wakely Boulevard. When the owner returned three minutes later, the vehicle was gone. Other valuables were stolen with the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, a grey sedan, can be seen in security video slowly passing by the pickup truck and then making a U-turn. One of the suspects then exits the vehicle, quickly gets into the pickup truck and drives towards Station Road, where the suspect nearly collided with another car. (Video can be viewed on twitter.com/OPP_CR).

Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhood to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds local residents to always secure their vehicles by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS CHARGED ON VICTORIA DAY WEEKEND

On Friday, May 21, at approximately 9:07 p.m. while conducting traffic enforcement, officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment observed a pickup truck driving erratically on Humber Station Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The officers conducted a traffic stop,” say Police. “Upon further investigation, police formed a suspicion the driver was operating a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol and made an Approved Screening Device demand. As a result of the roadside test, the driver was arrested for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

Rocky Dalimonte, 38, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – BAC 80 plus, and

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The charges have not been proven.

“On Saturday, May 22, at approximately 1:06 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Airport Road. The vehicle was located and the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.”

As a result of the police investigation, the driver, Pawanbir Singh, 30, of Caledon, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – BAC 80 plus

Failure to comply with release order.

The charges have not been proven.

“On Sunday, May 23, at approximately 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a reported traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road. The vehicle in question was not able to maintain a lane and was driving erratically.

“The officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted an investigation. Police formed a suspicion the driver was operating a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol and made an Approved Screening Device demand. As a result of the roadside test, the driver was arrested for Operation while Impaired – BAC over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result, Gurpinder Chahal, 31, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – BAC 80 plus

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin.

The charges have not been proven.

All three accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 5, 2021, to answer to the charges.

If you suspect impaired driving, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Readers Comments (0)