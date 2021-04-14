Sport Aurora bringing forward All Sport One Day program

April 14, 2021

By Robert Belardi

Proponents of sport in the community are gearing up full days of activities for everyone aged six and up this year.

Sport Aurora has revealed their All Sport One Day program which will feature numerous sports in a full-day session.

“We’ll have sports like tennis, soccer, badminton, martial arts, baseball. There’s a wide variety of multi-sports. Three sports in the morning and three sports in the afternoon,” said Executive Director Laurie Mueller.

“There’s beach volleyball. There’s archery. There’s a wide variety of sports the kids will be exposed to. We just want them to come out and enjoy a sport maybe they’ve never done before. This is just a way of getting the kids back and engaged in some sort of recreational activity.”

As launched on their website, there will be no need to purchase any equipment. There is no obligation to register for a long program. There is an option to play a half day or a full day.

Residents can register their child for a full day session or a half-day session and can register multiple children at a time.

Registration will begin May 12. It is $10 per three-hour session. If you are in need of financial assistance for this, you may apply through the All Kids Can Play program.

“The dates are June 12, August 14 and October 9,” Mueller said.

November 13 is another day being discussed. However, it is not confirmed just yet.

Coaches and trainers from all local sports organizations in partnership with Sport Aurora will be attending these four days to help train and teach everyone who is participating in these events.

But, as for everyone involved, the hope is to extend beyond Aurora and invite anyone who wishes to participate.

“I wouldn’t turn anyone away. This is to engage all children. This program has never happened before and Aurora is driving it. We welcome everybody,” Mueller said.

For more information on these events, you may contact Ryan Gardner at rygards@hotmail.com.

Anyone from anywhere is welcome.

