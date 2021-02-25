Dufferin-Caledon Green Party announces 2022 election candidate

February 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Small business owner and environmentalist Laura Campbell has been nominated as Dufferin-Caledon’s candidate for the Green Party of Ontario for the next election in 2022.

Campbell’s love for nature and the outdoors began when she was a young child, and she has been working towards fostering the same love for the environment for her own two children.

She holds a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and Politics as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Western University.

She has been thoroughly involved in the environmental issues facing Dufferin-Caledon, having previously ran for the candidacy back in 2018.

“I have always been deeply engaged in politics, both around issues of biodiversity and our ongoing climate crisis, and also in areas such as education, social justice, and affordable housing,” said Campbell in a statement.

The 34-year-old has encouraged other residents in her community to get out into nature, including forest school that Campbell and other families participate in every Monday for their children to learn and play out in nature.

“Over the past decade, I have advocated strongly for local food, and against large infrastructure or resource extraction projects that only benefit a select few rather than the hard-working people of this riding,” said Campbell.

Campbell is the first 2022 candidate to be announced throughout all parties.

“I’m very excited to have Laura join our team,” said Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario. “Her perspective as a fellow small business owner will be greatly appreciated as well as her passion and advocacy for action on critical issues like local food and the climate crisis.”

