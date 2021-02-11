Take a Chance is latest from Nobleton singer

After making his official comeback last summer, Nobleton-born country singer Matt Morson has released his latest single, entitled “Take a Chance.”

Though the country ballad sounds like a bit of a different approach for the area resident, it’s actually a style of song he’s comfortable with — though it’s one he’s neither recorded or released prior to 2021.

Morson revealed “Take a Chance” has actually been written for a while.

“[It] was written many moons ago, for my girlfriend, if I’m being honest,” he reveals. “Since then, it has become so much more…

“It’s not just a love song, but also a song of hope.”

“The message ‘take a chance’ could be applied to anything,” Morson says. “Because of all of this, it is a song I am very proud of and one that a great many people had input in to make perfect.”

Barring his most recent release, Morson’s music is heavily influenced by the classic sounds of the southern rock, blues and country genres — from near and far. The rising star first picked up a guitar at the age of 11 when growing up in the rural community based just outside of the GTA. His goal? To master Led Zeppelin’s 1969 classic “Communication Breakdown.”

“Take a Chance” is available now.

