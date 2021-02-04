Three charged following thefts from vehicles

On January 29, at approximately 11:01 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a theft call for service at a local business. Information was received that a back pack containing keys, electronics, and a wallet was taken from the passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle.

On January 31, at approximately 7:08 a.m., OPP received information that the suspect vehicle had returned to the local business. Officers responded and located the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

Tamandeep Singh, 23, of Brampton and Amritpal Khattra, 24, of North York were charged with the following offences:

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000 – two counts;

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of an identify document;

Failure to comply with undertaking;

Possession Break In Instruments; and

Instrument for use in copying credit cards – possession

The charges have not been proven.

Manvir Singh, 22, of North York was charged with the following offences:

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000 – two counts;

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of an identify document;

Possession Break In Instruments; and

Instrument for use in copying credit cards – possession

The charges have not been proven.

The three parties were held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date.

“Caledon OPP would like to remind the public that leaving your vehicle unlocked and/or with valuables in plain view offers would-be criminals an easy opportunity for theft. Police and its insurance industry partners want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

STUNT DRIVING

On February 2, at approximately 12:10 a.m., an officer from the Caledon OPP was conducting a general patrol on Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

“At that time, a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed, exceeding 50 km/r over the posted speed limit,” said Police. “The officer conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the police investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Manpreet Singh, 28, of Brampton, was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg; and

Race a motor vehicle – stunt

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 15, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Stunt Driving/excessive speed is a charge for drivers travelling at a rate of 50km/h or over greater than the posted speed limit. Excessive speed, impaired driving, and winter road conditions can easily become a fatal mixture.”

Over the last weekend, officers from the Caledon OPP charged four drivers for stunt driving (excessive speed).

While conducting a general patrol on Mayfield Road on January 29 at 11:21 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 140 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old from Chatham.

The following day, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Emily Kolb Parkway at approximately 7:50 p.m. A vehicle was stopped for driving 117 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. It was driven by a 39-year-old from Brampton.

On January 31, enforcement was conducted in the Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 in Caledon Village at approximately 11:10 p.m. The area is a posted 50 km/h zone. The officer stopped two vehicles. The first driver was a 29-year-old from Ajax who was travelling at a speed of 103 km/h. The second was a 21-year-old from Brampton for driving at 120 km/h.

All four drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s license suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

On January 28, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the OPP responded to a vehicle into the ditch collision on Beech Grover Side Road, in the Town of Caledon.

