FESTIVE R.I.D.E Results

January 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is a road safety initiative that has taken numerous impaired drivers off Caledon roadways as well as educated motorists about the dangers of driving impaired – by alcohol or drugs.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Festive R.I.D.E. Campaign ran from November 26, 2020 to January 3, 2021.

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP have:

Participated in 155 RIDE events;

Charged 18 drivers with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and

Issued 10 warn-range (3, 7 or 30-day) driver’s licence suspensions.

Caledon OPP remains committed to ensuring our roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

KEYLESS CAR THEFTS

On Sunday, December 27, at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a reported theft of a vehicle that occurred on Portman Street in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant advised that at about 7:30 p.m., a blue 2019 model Ford F150 pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of their residence. The complainant also stated that the vehicle was locked and all key fobs were accounted for.

After reviewing the security video footage of the incident, two suspects were observed travelling on foot from Newhouse Boulevard, where one suspect walked directly to the complainant’s driveway, and the second suspect continued walking on Newhouse Boulevard.

The footage of this incident shows no use of the extended fob programmer. The suspect is seen approaching the vehicle, then unlocking and starting the pickup truck with what appears to be a fob, instantaneously.

The stolen vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Newhouse Boulevard.

“The investigators would like to ask the area residents to check their security cameras for the images of the suspects, and/or their vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

“You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.”

To prevent keyless car theft, please:

Use a steering wheel lock – this could significantly delay or discourage the thief;

Consider an audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Fit a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored and your car can be followed through GPS if stolen;

Park your vehicle inside the garage when possible;

Make sure your car keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use signal blocking pouch – they can block your car key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle, as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off keyless fob wireless signal at night – refer to your car manual for instructions;

Always lock your car, never leave it running and unattended, and remove all valuables from plain view.

Readers Comments (0)