Caledon Council endorses new 'Love Local Tuesday' initiative

November 19, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Ward 5 Area Coun. Tony Rosa is hoping to bring a new annual promotion to Caledon to support local businesses this upcoming holiday season.

Around Christmas time, different kind of sales and promotions circle around different retailers, including Black Friday, Red Thursday at Canadian Tire, and Cyber Monday. Now, Counc Rosa is hoping to make ‘Love Local Tuesday’ a thing.

In support of local businesses in Caledon, Council members are hoping to encourage local shopping with the new campaign and is looking for the participation from the community.

“I was doing some research and believe it or not but the spending numbers for Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday are huge. It’s a big deal in the United States for many, many years and then more American retailers came to Canada. It’s become a part of our Canadian culture, ” said Rosa. “What I’d like to do is hop on that bandwagon and create a new sale, and that’s Love Local Tuesday.”

There is a total of five Tuesdays in the month of December, and Rosa asked that the rest of Council go out into their respective communities and encourage this new campaign to help small businesses in Caledon.

With times as tough as these with, a list of restrictions impacting businesses in the area, this initiative will give that financial and moral support businesses are looking for, Coun. Rosa says.

“It’s about making local businsses feel just as important as the big retailers that benefit greatly over the Black Friday weekend,” said Rosa.

Tuesdays were chosen as they tend be to one of the slower days of the week for retailers as well as those in food operation.

The Town is looking to pass out information to local businesses to spread the word of Love Local Tuesday and to even possibly get other municipalities on board.

Mayor Allan Thompson, who feels just as passionately about the introduction of ‘Love Local Tuesday’ as Coun. Rosa, has already organized buttons and cards for other councillors to hand out to businesses in their ward.

“I’m encouraging all of Council and encourage all the residents when you’re out there, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a bookstore or wherever, find something that’s unique, take a picture and say ‘hey, this is what I found on Tuesday’,” said Thompson.

Ward 1 Coun. Lynn Kiernan also asked for residents to shop local, but to also ‘think outside the box.’

“I’m really happy to support this, and yes support our restaurants, but encourage others to think outside the box, not just for retail locations, but extend it and look towards your home-based businesses and make sure they can stay afloat throughout this as well,” said Kiernan.

In addition to the Love Local Tuesday, Shop Local Campaign remains in effect with consistent promotion of different local businesses to strengthen the local economy.

For more information, please visit Caledon.ca.

