Mille Notte Lingerie asking community to donate bras to help women in need

October 22, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mille Notte Lingerie owner Rosa Alvarez has joined a charitable initiative called the Lift the Bra Project.

It was launched in Toronto by Michelle Cinapri, who felt that with all the struggling women who may be facing unemployment during these difficult times, or single moms who struggle to afford bras, there could be a solution to help.

Lift the Bra Project encourages women to donate their gently used bras to help other women who are in need.

“If your bra passed the best friend test (would you give it to your best friend), then we can find a home for it,” says Cinapri.

The project began in March of last year,

There are no specifics in types of bras, with the Project accepting all colours, sizes, and fabric styles. Once the bras are donated, they get cleaned and distributing to women shelters across Toronto.

Mille Notte Lingerie received information about the project and immediately wanted to participate. Alvarez says that she got a message from Michelle, asking if Mille Notte wanted to be involved. Knowing it was all for a good cause, there was no way she was going to say no.

“It has been very successful here in Caledon, where I’ve collected over 700 bras,” said Alvarez. “The project has been growing. It started in Toronto and it’s moving north.”

Lift the Bra Project works with local and surrounding area retail partners such as Mille Notte Lingerie and their set up drop-off locations keeps the project moving while amid the pandemic.

“Women that are struggling financially, single mothers, minorities that live in poverty, seniors who live in poverty, and these ladies just pack a quick bag and go,” explained Alvarez. “Bras can be very expensive, and it’s not a priority when you are under certain circumstances.”

All the bras get donated to different organizations or shelters that support women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

These include YWCA, The 519, Sistering, Ve’ahavta, Nellies, Jessies Centre, Native Women’s Resource Centre and Elizabeth Fry Toronto.

A majority of the donations to Mille Notte Lingerie have been from the Caledon area, but Alvarez states that surrounding areas, such as Orangeville and Brampton, have been giving in their bras to help.

“I just sent an email to my customers about a week ago and donations keep coming in,” said Alvarez. “I would love to see this project extended to Family Transition Place. It will take a bit of time, but I believe it will happen for sure.”

Mille Notte Lingerie is known for their wide variety of top of the line lingerie, which includes a long list of styles and brands. The boutique has been in business in the Bolton core for 20 years, which was recently celebrated last year.

For more information about Mille Notte Lingerie, visit millenotte.com, or learn more about the Lift the Bra Project at liftbraproject.com.

