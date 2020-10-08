Local community foundation laying down roots in Caledon East

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation has moved locations, settling in Caledon East.

What was once known as the Brampton and Area Community Foundation, is a group of Brampton and Caledon residents who are committed to giving back to the community by making charitable donations to worthy causes in the area.

“The original group that came together was probably around 1999 into 2000. Basically, a group of notable citizens from Brampton and Caledon got together to discuss the millennium. The year 2000 was coming up, they talked about all the things that were lacking in the area, and what could really benefit the community,” said the organization’s present President and CEO, James Boyd.

The members came together through a model of philanthropy, who wanted to leave a legacy for the community, and sought to create a middle ground for the public to participate in their model and leave a ‘charitable legacy’.

Boyd grew up in the area, and has lived a successful life thus far, but felt the immense feeling of wanting to give back to his community. He joined the Foundation in 2004.

“There wasn’t a vehicle at that time, that really reflected in terms of a perpetual gift to the community, and a community foundation, because of its structure with endowment funds, creates that permanent gift,” he explained. “Somebody endows money with the Foundation and that gift is a forever gift.”

The money donated is given to the charity of the donor’s choice. The foundation strongly encourages anyone to participate, as it’s there for everyone.

“It was something that appealed to people, and it appeals to people whether they are multimillionaires, or people who aren’t. It isn’t that type of club where you have to have exorbitant amounts of money to participate,” said Boyd.

The Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation decided to move to the Caledon area as it’s central to their member base.

“When you define your community foundation by name, you tend to define your geography,” said Boyd. “We formalized the name Caledon, as opposed to trying to hold ourselves out to serving a much broader area.”

Just like all other organizations and charities, the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and had their own handful of challenges, including, running the foundation in general, not having access to the office, but were able to adapt to the new and current normal as they were deemed an essential service.

Additionally, the Foundation has partnered with the federal government as part of the emergency community support fund, where a Foundation, United Way and the Red Cross were partnered with the government to distribute to charities.

“There’s two rounds to this and the first round has been completed. We were able to distribute in Brampton and Caledon, just over $1.3 million dollars,” explained Boyd. “The round two of that has starting (October 5) for applications and we’ll be distributing another $496,000.”

He added, “On top of what we normally grant, and although this has been an upside-down year to say the least, with the money that we’ll be distributing in granting, we will be approaching around $2 million this year.”

With the Foundation moving into their central area in Caledon East, they are looking forward to getting their commitment and message out to those Caledon residents who may not know of them.

“Our fundamental mandate is to build endowment funds. It’s a vehicle that is tried and tested and proven it’s a safe vehicle for philanthropy. It is something that if they want to leave that perpetual gift, they want to leave that legacy, the foundation is the vehicle to do it,” said Boyd. “It’s a great way, in part to the next generation in their family, that their family made a difference and continues to make a difference. It’s amazing how much can be given regardless of the size of the gift. It really is an investment in the community.”

The Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation is now located at 15976 Airport Road in Caledon East and can be reached at (905) 584-0895.

For more information, please visit bramptoncaledoncf.ca.

