Caledon resident identified as victim of Hwy. 10 collision

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at approximately 6:43 a.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon.

The collision involved two motor vehicles – a dump truck and a sedan. Initial investigation revealed that the dump truck was travelling south on Highway 10, and the sedan was going east on Olde Base Line Road. The vehicles entered the intersection of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road, where they collided.

The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Patrizia Lopez, 50, of Caledon, has been identified as the deceased driver of the sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Caledon OPP continues to appeal to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Suspended driver charged

On Monday, Aug. 10, at approximately 6:48 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported single motor vehicle collision in the area of King Street and Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon.

A concerned motorist informed the police that a vehicle went into a ditch on King Street just west of Kennedy Road. The driver of the vehicle in question was still in the car and appeared disoriented.

The officers attended and investigated the incident further. The driver was displaying signs of impairment, and was placed under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The officer made several demands for the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved instrument, however the driver refused.

As a result, Lakhwinder Bhatti, 37, of Brampton, stands charged with: Operation while impaired; Failure or refusal to comply with demand; Driving while under suspension, and Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 22, 2020 to answer to the charges.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

Caledon OPP investigating

break and enters

On Thursday, Aug. 20, officers from Caledon OPP responded to a reported break and enter at a residence located on Pinebrook Circle in the Town of Caledon.

The homeowner advised that they left the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Upon the homeowners return, they observed that the front door was forced in, and things appeared to be moved around the house. Nothing was reported to have been taken from the residence.

The second break and enter occurred on Friday, August 21st, between 12 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., at a residence located on Livingston Drive. The suspect gained entrance to the residence by forcing the front door in, causing the bolt lock to break through the wooden door frame. While inside the residence, the suspect ransacked the master bedroom and stole jewellery.

Suspect Description: male, wearing a grey hoodie, surgical mask, grey jeans and dark athletic shoes. The suspect appeared to be wearing a backpack underneath his hoodie. Suspect Vehicle: possibly a white sedan.

Police are asking residents who reside in the local area to check any surveillance footage they might have captured of the suspect or suspect vehicle for the above mentioned dates. If you recognize the suspects or have any information or video footage related to the incident, please contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP would like the residents to consider the following inexpensive crime prevention strategies to add extra door security to their home:

• Door lock reinforcers – are positioned around your door’s existing lock for added security against picking or breaking the lock to force entry. They’re often portable and easy to install by simply snapping into place around the lock;

• Door jammers – are the most common front door security measure. They are made of plastic or steel and placed on the floor less than an inch from the door at an angle that latches to the doorknob to stay in place. Door jammers are often pressure-mounted to be portable and easy to remove in the event of an emergency;

• Door security bar – is often placed across the middle of the door to prevent burglars from pushing the door. Some are hardware-mounted, while others are easy to install with pressure-mounting for sliding doors, traveling and apartments. Door security bars are often adjustable to fit the door’s width perfectly.

• Deadbolt locks – they add additional security by only opening with a rotating key without the spring most standard locks have.

