Community response officers step up compliance checks on tow trucks

August 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) officers have stepped up compliance checks and enforcement on all tow trucks found working in the Town of Caledon.

On Monday, Aug. 10, CRU officers attended an incident in the Southfields neighbourhood, where a vehicle with stolen licence plates was being towed from an accessible parking space.

The tow truck conducting the vehicle tow was found to be missing required safety equipment and the operator was found committing multiple offences under the Highway Traffic Act and Caledon by-law offences. Of note, the truck was found with missing lighting, an unsecure load, a sleeping personal passenger in the rear of the truck. The driver was charged accordingly.

The tow operator was denied the tow job, and a properly equipped tow truck and driver were requested to attend the scene to complete the job.

Both, the Highway Traffic Act and the Town of Caledon by-law, regulate the tow truck business. Caledon OPP continues to actively inspects tow operators to ensure compliance and the safety of our roadways.

Suspects in custody following robbery

On Friday, Aug. 14, at approximately 6:07 a.m., officers from Caledon and Dufferin Detachments OPP responded to a reported gunpoint robbery at a gas station located at Highway 9 and Airport Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that two suspects had entered the gas station, confronted an employee with a knife and a firearm, obtained cash and alcohol, and then fled on foot.

Further information was received that the suspects fled in a black sedan.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects engaged the officers in a brief foot pursuit, but was arrested shortly thereafter.

A Glock-type air pistol was recovered at the scene.

As a result, the following parties were arrested and charged:

Jamie Munroe, 29, of Toronto, stands charged with: Armed robbery; Disguise with intent, and Imitation firearm – use while committing offence.

Cody Rudifo, 26, of Toronto, charged with: Armed robbery; Disguise with intent; Imitation firearm – use while committing offence, and Fail to comply with probation order.

Kyla Cook-Jack, 19, of Toronto, stands charged with: Armed robbery.

The accused parties were held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance in this investigation, which led to a prompt arrest of the suspects.

Prescription fraud

On July 25, officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a reported prescription fraud that occurred at a pharmacy on Airport Road in Caledon East. Information was received that a suspect attended the pharmacy and presented a fraudulent prescription to obtain a quantity of prescription drugs.

Uniformed members with the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a thorough investigation. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified and arrested. A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. The following items were seized from the residence: Four laptops; One desktop computer; Two cell phones; Numerous fraudulent prescriptions, and Prescription drugs.

Luca Czeranowski, 26, of Caledon, stands charged with: Fraud under $5000; Use of forged documents; Attempt to use forged documents; Possession of forged documents, and Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Prescription opioids are powerful drugs and are often used to treat chronic and acute pain. Both street-obtained and prescription opioids can be misused and are very addictive. If you, or someone you know, is suffering from opioid, or any other substance addiction, please reach out to The Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Clinic located in Bolton.

Impaired driving arrests

On Saturday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:44 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Mount Wolfe Road and Castlederg Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received from several concerned witnesses that a vehicle had left a roadway and rolled onto its side on private property on Mount Wolfe Road.

The officers attended and investigated the collision. As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

Karlo Ano, 39, of Brampton, stands charged with: Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 29, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 12:18 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call for service in the area of Highway 50 and Allan Drive in Bolton.

Information was received that an impaired driver was observed getting into his vehicle and attempting to leave the parking lot. A concerned passerby blocked the suspect vehicle in and took the car keys from the driver to prevent him from leaving.

The officers attended the call and investigated the matter further. The driver was displaying signs of impairment while speaking to the officers and was placed under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Alexander Graystone, 19, of Nova Scotia, stands charged with: Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 29, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Report impaired drivers – call 911.

Readers Comments (0)