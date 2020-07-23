Caledon teen charged with stunt driving in Vaughan

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

A Caledon teen has been charged with stunt driving and causing mischief in as incident in Vaughan last week.

On July 12, York Regional Police stopped a Nissan 350z vehicle that was making loud and disturbing noises after midnight during a patrol on Highway 7 and Ansley Road.

The officers made their way over to Windflower Gate after hearing loud noises, which sounded similar to fireworks or gun shots.

A 19-year-old Caledon resident was placed under arrest and charged with mischief, improper muffler, unnecessary noise and for his vehicle having no horn.

Police state that numerous complaints have been called in from members of the community recently due to loud vehicle noises from both cars and motorcycles, whose owners attend nearby parking lots to meet up.

These complaints have led to police issuing a variety of charges to area motorists, included dangerous driving, loud noises at night-time, with modified and improper mufflers making loud sounds that reports say sound like gun shots. A video released by York Regional Police shows the Nissan revving the vehicle, making loud banging noises.

The Caledon resident, who police have not identified, is to appear in court on October 30.

Between July 9 and the morning of July 12, officers laid more than 70 charges during targeted enforcement of modified vehicles in Vaughan.

For more information, please contact York Regional Police Corporate Communications at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2664.

Impaired driver blows

almost four times the legal limit

On Saturday, July 18th, at approximately 10:23 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a reported traffic complaint of a pickup truck driving erratically and travelling well below the posted speed limit on Highway 10 in the Caledon.

The officers located the suspect vehicle, noting the concerning driving behavior, and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Highway 410. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where breath samples were obtained resulting in a reading of 310 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result, a 58-year-old driver from Brampton, stands charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 1, 2020 to answer to the charges

Driver flees scene after multiple

fail to remain collisions

On Sunday, July 19 at approximately 6:48 p.m. officers from the Dufferin OPP Detachment were dispatched to a reported fail to remain motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the area of Hockley Rd.

While making their way to the location, officers were notified that the fail to remain vehicle, a black sedan, had collided with a second motor vehicle in the area Highway 10 and 4th Avenue in Orangeville. Subsequent to that collision the black sedan then left the roadway and came to a stop in the ditch.

Dufferin OPP were assisted by the Caledon OPP and Orangeville Police Service, as well as Orangeville Fire and Dufferin EMS.

There were originally four occupants observed exiting the vehicle and one of those occupants subsequently fled the scene. As a result, OPP Canine and ERT were dispatched to conduct a search. Highway 10 between 4th Avenue and Buena Vista w! as closed as the officers conducted their investigation.

There were no reported injuries to any persons involved in these collisions.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

If you were a witness to these collisions or have information to provide investigators, please contact Dufferin OPP at 519 925 3838. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/.

Dufferin OPP are aware of multiple social media posts made at the time of this incident purporting that there had been a shooting. At this time there is no information to suggest there was a shooting. There are no concerns for the safety of the public in relation to this investigation.

