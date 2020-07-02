Children’s Aid Foundation benefits from Caledon’s The Positivity Project

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, alongside Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson, presented Peel Children’s Aid Foundation with donations from the Positivity Project on June 11.

The Positivity Project was started by a Grade 7 Peel Student, Arav Mathur, who first began by delivering cards to seniors with a positive message written on them, spreading his positivity to others. Arav has now moved onto his second project, which includes delivering 50 bags full of toys, colouring books, sweets and handmade soaps to local children.

Peel Children’s Aid Foundation was one of the recipients chosen to receive these bags of goodies, which will be shared amongst foster children within the Caledon community.

“Arav, who is a part of our Southfields community in Caledon, thank you so much,” said Mayor Thompson in a recent video sharing the news. “A Grade 7 student making a positive influence for his community. A very humble person. The second time he’s done this without being recognized for it. Thank you for the fine job you are doing.”

MPP Jones shared similar sentiments, and gratitude towards Arav, complimenting the young student for making a difference in his community.

“These were made by a young Peel student, Arav, and I want to thank him. This is the second donation he has done, and I’m very pleased that the recipient is the Peel Child’s Aid Foundation,” she said.

Peel Children’s Aid Foundation, established in 2003, supports and raises funds for programs and services that don’t receive government funding for Peel Children’s Aid. The charity allows children to have opportunities through education and childhood experiences.

“Often children that are involved with Peel Children’s Aid can feel isolated and lonely,” said Executive Director of Peel Children’s Aid Foundation, Renae Addis. “This shows them people care and it gives them a wonderful treat to make them smile.”

Donations with a positive message such as these, allow not only the children, but members at Peel Children’s Aid Foundation, to have the opportunity to rely on the community through difficult times such as now, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have re-aligned and pivoted to ensure that we are supporting the children, youth and families most affected during these unprecedented times,” said Addis. “The needs of many families are increasing, and we have been very pleased to see that the community has been stepping up to support us and ensuring that we can continue to offer help to the most vulnerable in Peel.”

For more information, please visit peelcaf.com

