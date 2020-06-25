Robert F. Hall Wolfpacks holds annual athletic awards ceremony on social media, student-athletes honoured

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

The Robert F. Hall Wolfpack shared their athletic awards this past week.

Despite the cancellation of high school sports until further notice and the closure of schools across the province, the Wolfpack took to Instagram on June 15, to announce the most profound athletes of the year.

The first group of players came from the beloved tier two football champions. The Wolfpack defeated St. Thomas Aquinas in the final this past season 19-14.

Brody Kirkham takes home offensive player of the year and Michael Cross was awarded defensive player of the year. Andrew Steko is the most dedicated player out of the bunch.

On the girl’s flag football team, Sabrina Brisante is the offensive player of the year and Chiara Canini is the defensive. The most dedicated player award on the roster was given to Hillary Vaughan.

Within the same post, the athletics page announced Patrick Duffey as the most dedicated golfer of the year. Tyson Prieur is the Cross-Country player of the year along with Tara Johannink as the most dedicated. At the end of the first post, the Varsity Volleyball team saw Adam Hauck and Evan Correia win player of the year and most dedicated respectively.

These awards were on the basis of exhibiting a high level of skill, an example to their teammates, fostering a good work ethic within the group, respecting the rules of the game and more.

In a particularly long group of Instagram posts, the senior and junior boys’ basketball team saw Milo Yekmalian, David Marini, Thomas Bauldauf and Adam Burgos making the cut.

Senior basketball head coach, Brian Bontigao says Marini, “came with a positive attitude and an eagerness to learn more about the game,” and Yekmilian is, “an all-round great athlete. Led the team both on and off the court. His fierce competitive nature and his energetic personality inspired his teammates.”

For the senior boy’s hockey team, who fell short of the championship this year falling 4-1 to Iona Catholic Secondary School. Jake Merante takes home player of the year and Patrick Duffey sees his name up there in the ranks once again as the most dedicated.

“Jake puts his team first, never concerned about personal statistics. He is willing to take on any role the coach asks to help his team win. He motivates teammates to work harder and most importantly, Jake is respected by his coaches, teammates, officials and his opponents,” said Wolfpack head coach, Mike Mattachini.

In Junior Girls Volleyball, Emily Archer and Samantha Sardi take home their awards and in senior women’s volleyball, Nicole Fitzpatrick and Tisshi Jackson earn their names in the spotlight.

To the noble cheerleaders that work day in and day out for all of the athletes, Kayla Grant is the player of the year and Sarah Grgas-Svirac

In junior tennis, Lucas Baldauf and Julian Delenbert take home the prizes and in senior tennis, Fitzpatrick makes her second appearance on the shortlist along with Adam Carbonara.

Finally, the Male and Female Athletic Leadership Awards were the second last post of the day. These athletes, illuminated the room and their presence meant the rest of the team was taken care. For the female’s, Fitzpatrick finds herself on the shortlist for arguably the most prestigious award and Merante earns another spot in the shortlist for his efforts.

The final post of the day, concluded the “H Awards,” with all of the athlete’s names re-iterated one last time.

Sadly, athletes were not able to personally receive their awards, however, these athletic awards were a positive reflection of the most coveted athletes of the year, worthy of a celebration in an unprecedented time.

