Headwaters hospital receives $100,000 donation from Argo Development

June 4, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic stacking up, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation has been hitting brick wall after brick wall during its fundraising efforts.

Recently, Argo Development Corporation decided to change that.

Last Wednesday (May 27), the development company generously donated $100,000 to HHCF to ensure they can continue supporting our local hospital during these desperate times. Health care centres are working at their highest levels to balance all patients within their facility.

Argo Development President Fabio Mazzocco explains their excitement in helping overcome COVID-19 by providing financial assistance to the health care system.

“We are so grateful for all the incredible work of our health care heroes, and we’re inspired to help out and support the continued effort to conquer COVID-19. This is part of a larger effort with our community-building partners, through which we are collectively supporting a number of major hospitals and food banks in the Peel and Halton Regions.”

In addition to HHCF, Argo Development, alongside their several partners, has donated to Osler Health Foundation in Brampton, The Knights Table, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, The Mississauga Food Bank and Caledon Community Services.

With the help of Argo Development’s donations, hospitals and community services are able to support residents with whatever needs they require.

“This is a critical time for the Hospital as the amount of growth across our catchment, due to the development and building, has been astonishing. Argo Development Corporation, Starlane Homes and TACC Developments see the importance of ensuring their clients, our patients, have the urgent care and services they need, close to home, not just as it relates to COVIS-19, but every day. Thank you for your philanthropic support,” said HHCF CEO, Dora Boylen-Pabst.

Argo Development Corporation is a land development company with over 25 years of experience in the industry, who are committed to developing locations and communities across the Greater Toronto Area and South West Florida. With their list of distinguished partners, they’ve taken it upon themselves to give back to those communities, Caledon being one of them.

“Thank you for this investment in our community which will ensure health care close to home during this time and for the future,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “Collaboration with our business partners is key for our community’s growth and future generations.”

For more information about Argo Development Corporation, please visit argoland.com, and to learn more about HHCF, visit headwatershealth.ca.

Readers Comments (0)