Former Caledon teacher facing new sexual assault charges

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Caledon OPP Detachment has arrested a former Caledon elementary school teacher following a historical sexual interference and sexual assault investigation.

Last Thursday (May 14), with the help of Quinte West OPP Detachment, 71-year-old Wayne Hepburn of Prince Edward County, was arrested on sexual interference and sexual assault charges against persons under 16 years of age.

The reported incidents are said to have taken place between September of 2014 and June 2015. Hepburn was formerly a teacher at the Creditview Public School.

This isn’t the first time Hepburn has faced these sorts of sexual-related charges. In November of 2014, Mr. Hepburn was arrested and faced charges after allegations of sexual assault towards a boy at an elementary school. OPP stated that the boy was touched inappropriately on Remembrance Day that year. Police were informed the day after, and quickly formed an investigation.

He was acquitted of all charges at Superior Court in Orangeville in 2016.

Hepburn is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 30 this year.

OPP investigate two incidents of attempted vehicle theft

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating two separate incidents of attempted vehicle theft that occurred within an hour of each other on Thursday, May 21.

The first attempted theft of a vehicle occurred on Hawthorn Avenue in Caledon Village at approximately 5:22 p.m. The residents were inside their home, when they observed an unknown male suspect approach their driveway and get in the vehicle parked at the end of the driveway. The residents spooked the suspect, who fled eastbound on Charleston Side Road in a black Mercedes SUV.

The second incident took place on Cranston Drive in Caledon East about an hour later. The suspect attempted to get into the vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence, but was unsuccessful as the cars were locked. The suspect was last seen going towards Airport Road.

Suspect description: male, dark skin complexion, 5 ‘7”, thin build, wearing a faded blue hoodie, grey jeans, and black gloves.

Suspect vehicle: newer model black Mercedes SUV operated by the second suspect, unknown description.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public to always lock your cars, never leave vehicles running and unattended, and to remove all valuables from plain view.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these incidents, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Two teens charged with stunt driving

On Monday, May 25, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an officer from Caledon OPP Detachment Traffic Unit was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and activated the radar unit. It was determined that the speed of the vehicle was 160 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result, an 18-year-old G2 driver from Toronto was charged with Stunt Driving.

Just an hour later, the same officer stopped and investigated a vehicle for speeding. Another 18-year-old G2 driver from Amaranth was caught going 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. The driver was charged with Stunt Driving.

Both drivers received a 7-day licence suspension, and their motor vehicles were seized for a period of 7 days. The drivers are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court answer to the charges.

