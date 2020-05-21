Man charged after Caledon OPP responds to fatal collision in Bolton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Healey Road and Nixon Road in Bolton.

The collision involved three motor vehicles – a black sedan and two pickup trucks. Initial investigation revealed that the sedan was travelling in the North West direction on Healey Road at a high rate of speed. The sedan crossed over into the oncoming traffic, slightly connected with the white pickup truck, and collided with the grey pickup head on.

The passenger of the grey pickup truck sustained fatal injuries in the collision. The deceased party has been identified as Guido Vantichelen, 79, of Caledon.

The driver of the grey pickup truck was airlifted and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the black sedan were transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the black sedan, Arshdeep Mand, 22, of Brampton, has been arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired causing death

• Two counts of operation while impaired causing bodily harm.

The accused party was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Street crime investigation

yields $500,000 in confiscated cash

Officers from the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the CSCU members from Peterborough, Northumberland, Nottawasaga, Dufferin, Collingwood, Huronia West, Southern Georgian Bay and Muskoka, made a large seizure of cocaine and Canadian currency related to drug trafficking in the Town of Caledon.

After a lengthy police investigation, the CSCU members identified four suspects trafficking cocaine in Caledon. On Friday May 15th, 2020, officers executed three search warrants on the residences of the suspects – two in Caledon and one in north Brampton.

As a result, the following items were seized: Large amount of Canadian currency – just under $500,000; 2020 black pickup truck, and 2014 black sedan, 265 grams of cocaine; 39.7 grams of prepackaged cocaine divided into small portions; Scales and baggies; Several cell phones; 0.5 grams of psilocybin; 0.8 grams of methamphetamine;

The following parties were arrested and stand charged with:

Stacey Murrin, 45, of Brampton: Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, and Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Lee-Ann Lush, 43, of Brampton: Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 27th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Kyle Scheibe, 29, of Caledon: Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine; Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, and Possession of schedule III substance – psilocybin.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 27th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Jennifer Blackwood, 42, of Caledon: Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine, and Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 27th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Local results from road safety week

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are always committed to traffic safety. In the last week, our members have significantly stepped up enforcement and participated in the Canada Road Safety Week initiative that took place from May 12th to May 18th.

The following charges were laid by the Caledon OPP during the national traffic safety campaign designed to increase public compliance with traffic laws:

• Six impaired driving charges (alcohol); one warn range driver’s licence suspension; One charge of driving while prohibited; One charge of dangerous driving; Seven fail to yield charges; Five careless driving charges; 414 speeding charges; 20 stunt racing charges; Four seatbelt-related charges, and two distracted driving charges.

Here are the leading causal factors in road death on OPP-patrolled roads: Impaired driving; Distracted driving; Aggressive driving, and Lack of seat belt use.

Caledon OPP would like to remind drivers to adopt and practice safe driving behaviours to keep our roadways safe.

