Nine Stripes keeping active throughout pandemic

May 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

York9 FC continues to remain active both on the market and internally within the club.

While waiting for the highly-anticipated green light, to begin the Canadian Premier League season, the Nine Stripes sign 18-year-old prolific attacking forward from Toronto FC Academy Iljah Halley and re-sign the venerable manager, Jimmy Brennan.

The Brampton, Ontario native, Halley, earned himself a reputation with the Toronto FC Academy as being a dangerous attacker that dominates the right-half of the pitch.

The teenager becomes the second signing for York9 FC this year under 20 years of age, joining Aurora native Max Ferrari.

Halley is excited to join the club straight-away on a multi-year deal and is ecstatic to be playing first-team football.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is that opportunity to play first team football. To be able to have that and still stay local is something super special for me and my family. I really have my parents to thank, as well as my coaches, Jack Masserelli from Woodbridge Strikers and Raphael Bell at Erin Mills for helping me develop to be the player I am today,” said Halley, as per York9 FC’s press release this past week.

Much to the excitement of the player, Managing Consultant Angus McNab is pleased with the signing and praises Brennan and Paul Stalteri for their keen interest in seeking talent in the local area.

“Jimmy Brennan and Paul Stalteri have a great pulse on young talent in the GTA and York Region. Ijah is someone we have discussed for a while and it’s a good move for him to take a step into senior football,” McNab said in the same press release.

Following this announcement on April 27th, the club waited until May 1st to proclaim the signing of manager Jimmy Brennan to a new contract that will extend his stay with the club through 2021 with an option in 2022.

Brennan has recently completed his UEFA Pro License; the highest certification a manager can obtain, along with an overhaul of signings that were brought into the team.

The 42-year-old led the Nine Stripes to a third-place finish overall having finished in sixth in the Spring season and third in the Fall.

In the press release announced by the club, Brennan said, “Coming into a new league last year with a completely new squad was a fantastic challenge. I really enjoyed working with our boys and putting in some positive results together as a unit.”

“Our goal here is to win championships, and we’ve got ourselves a fantastic core that we’ve now added significant pieces to take us over the top.”

The Canadian international, went on to explain that he is filled with excitement for the future of this club. He has committed to the growth of young players and has also ensured the contract extensions of both Morey Doner and Diyaeddine Abzi in the past week.

For further comments, McNab said that Brennan is a winner.

“Jimmy is a winner. He proved it in his playing career, and I have every confidence he can build a legacy and establish the club as the perennial championship contender that our fans and the Baldassarra family deserve.”

Brennan did win the Gold Cup with Canada, alongside Stalteri in 2000. Of course, the goal is to be able to lift another trophy alongside his compatriot here in Canada’s domestic league.

Readers Comments (0)