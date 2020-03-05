Mayfield girl’s hockey team reaches Division 1 semi-final

March 5, 2020

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Mayfield Secondary School reached the semifinals of division one girl’s hockey in the Region of Peel.

The girls began the week with a win on home ice against Cardinal Leger to end the regular season.

Prior to the game, it was reported that the goaltender for Cardinal Leger could not attend. That meant one of their players had to stand in between the posts. Catherine Montgomery elected to give it a try.

It seemed as if she had never been a goaltender before. She tried hard, sliding from post to post.

Despite her efforts, Mayfield treated this as a normal game in preparation for their playoff run; with subtle, acts of kindness.

The girls scored eight goals in the first period. Alice Kean, Anna Jeffrey, Reanna Todo, Emily Ignani, Carly Gout and Orly Ferris made appearances on the ending scoresheet.

“They had to put in, like the Leafs, an emergency relief goalie,” laughed Jon Forbes.

“Let her feel the puck, if you have to shoot let her feel the puck and maybe go for a rebound there. A lot of girls know her from their club team. They play with her. They didn’t want her to get hurt.”

In the second period, the goal scoring continued in moments when the team, didn’t want to put the puck in the net. It just happened and there was nothing the girls could do about it.

Ignani sealed her hat trick and captain Lindsay Core got on the board. It was more of a practice session, possessing the puck in the offensive zone and putting a shot on goal.

Clare Bamford added two of her own in the second period as well.

In the third period, the girls scored a few more. Most importantly, the bench rose in jubilation in the final minutes of the game, cheering for Cassie Turner, who scored her first goal of the season.

“You don’t want to make them feel bad, but you also have to work on your own team skills as well, so we tried to pass the puck as much as we could,” explained Gout with Turner beside her.

“We tried to give her a goal and we got her a goal, so that’s good.”

Gout joked with Turner beside her, saying the girls were more excited than she was.

“It was my first one in regular,” said Turner.

In the quarter final game against St. Martin, Mayfield was determined to get the win. In the first period, the girls earned themselves a three goal lead, thanks to two goals from Ignani and one from Tasha Godin.

That didn’t seem to faze Martin, as they scored three of their own in the second period.

In the third period, Emily Foster scored the go-ahead goal to put Martin in pole position to eliminate Mayfield.

With 0.22 seconds left, Jeffrey tied it up. In overtime, Jeffrey wasn’t finished, as she scored the game winner to send Mayfield into the semifinals.

There, the hometown team met St. Marcellinus Secondary School in Mississauga. The game was played at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Wednesday (March 4). Results were unavailable as of press time. Check back next week for more.

