Partnership will focus on Oak Ridges Moraine stewardship

March 5, 2020

Written By MARK PAVILONS

A unique partnership will enhance and protect the Oak Ridges Moraine.

A newly expanded mandate for Greenbelt Foundation sees it teaming up with the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation. Together, the scope or priorities will see renewed emphasis on this vital natural feature.

“Over many years, the Greenbelt Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the Moraine as a key feature of the Greenbelt through strategic investments, awareness activities, research projects, and collaboration with Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation,” said Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation. “Moving into our 16th year, the Greenbelt Foundation looks forward to working together with the Moraine Foundation to strengthen our work as champions of conservation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

The partnership is the result of a strong working relationship between the two groups, and is grounded in the belief that more can be achieved together than separately. The Oak Ridges Moraine is among the most important natural features in southern Ontario, inextricably linked to regional prosperity, water supply for millions, and our ability as a region to adapt to climate change.

“Conservatives have a long history of strong environmental stewardship that includes creating the legislation that protects and preserves the Oak Ridges Moraine and the Niagara Escarpment, and the largest expansion of parks under former Premier Mike Harris. Our government under Premier Doug Ford is proud to continue that legacy by supporting the Greenbelt Foundation and the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation’s new collaboration,” said Andrea Khanjin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “The joining of these two organizations will help ensure the long-term protection of both the Greenbelt and one of its most important features, the Oak Ridges Moraine now, and for future generations.”

Every day, Ontarians reap the benefits of the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation’s visionary work. Since its inception, the Greenbelt Foundation has also been a key supporter of the protection and restoration of the Moraine. Moving forward, GBF will build on the work of ORMF by incorporating their objectives into GBF programs and activities. The two organizations have defined a set of shared priorities that will frame work moving forward, ensuring the legacy and investment of ORMF – ith respect to preservation, ecological monitoring, restoration, and education – ontinues through research, grant-making, and communications.

“The Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation is very pleased to move forward as a part of the Greenbelt Foundation, while maintaining the priorities and values that have served us well since 2002,” said Robert Messervey, interim board chair of the ORM Foundation. “This partnership will build on our successes as a foundation and deepen our ability as a community to protect and enhance the Oak Ridges Moraine into the future.”

McDonnell further explained talks between the groups, as well as broader stakeholder groups, about joining forces has been ongoing for about a year. Details were finalized in late 2019, including a set of “shared objectives” to guide the work.

The Greenbelt Foundation is focused on building on the legacy of Moraine stewardship by seeking to support with our partners more than 30 projects on or adjacent to the Oak Ridges Moraine. These are local environmental restoration projects that have benefits such as improved water quality, as well as efforts to improve climate resiliency including reducing the risks of flooding to local communities.

“We have also always had an interest in improving public access and recreational opportunities so this will mean new opportunities to support recreational assets like the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail,” McDonnell sasid

“By coming together we can focus efforts and engage both the historic communities that have supported the protection and enhancement of the Moraine but also the larger community of people who love the Greenbelt and understand its importance to Ontario’s health and prosperity.”

The public can expect to see a renewed level of activity, both in terms of stewardship of the Moraine through grant investments, but also activity related to education and engagement.

“We have worked closely with Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation stakeholders to identify key priorities, as well as a strategy for implementing them over the next few years. We’re pleased to say that protection of Ontario’s natural heritage is an issue that all parties can support,” he said.

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Ontario Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. For more information on the Greenbelt Foundation, please visit www.greenbelt.ca

To date, the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation has educated Ontarians and promoted the importance of the Oak Ridges Moraine as a unique hydrological feature, as well as a landscape with unparalleled biodiversity. The Foundation has improved access to the Oak Ridges Moraine landscape for recreational purposes through strategic grants and communications, and has supported monitoring and restoration activities that protect critical Moraine water systems.

