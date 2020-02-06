CVC re-elects chair for second term

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Mississauga Councilor Karen Ras has been re-elected as chair of Credit Valley Conservation (CVC). This will be Ras’s second term as chair.

Ras has put in six years of service as a director on the CVC Board of Directors and is excited to continue her work as chair.

“I’m honoured to be acclaimed as chair of Credit Valley Conservation,” said Councilor Ras. “These are important times for Ontario conservation authorities. We have a new Conservation Authorities Act with pending regulations. We’re continuing to support municipalities and neighbors with services like flood warning and greening communities to mitigate and adapt to climate change.”

Ras has been serving Mississauga residents since 2014 and has been a member of the Credit Valley Conservation since 2011.

CVC hosted their 2020 board meeting on Jan 17 where the decision for Ras reelection occurred.

Prior to Ras’s service as Councilor and chair of Credit Valley Conservation, she was the past chair of the Mississauga Board of Trade and was a spokesperson in the Ontario government to several ministries in the Ministries of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Environment, Management Board, Ontario Realty Corporation, Women’s Issues, Senior’s Issue’s and Citizenship and Immigration.

Alongside Ras, is elected vice-chair Town of Oakville Councilor Tom Adams who has served on the CVC board since 2011 and was previously vice chair in 2013 and 2019.

The Credit Valley Conservation Board of Directors is made up of 12 members who from different municipalities who were reappointed to the Credit Valley Source Protection Authority including:

Karen Ras, Ward 2, City of Mississauga and Region of Peel Councillor

Tom Adams, Ward 6, Town of Oakville and Region of Halton Councillor

Martin Medeiros, Wards 2 and 6, City of Brampton and Region of Peel Councillor

Michael Palleschi, Wards 3 and 4, City of Brampton and Region of Peel Councillor

Ron Starr, Ward 6, City of Mississauga and Region of Peel Councillor

Stephen Dasko, Ward 1, City of Mississauga and Region of Peel Councillor

Matt Mahoney, Ward 8, City of Mississauga and Region of Peel Councillor

Johanna Downey, Ward 2, Town of Caledon and Region of Peel Councillor

Ann Lawlor, Ward 4 Councillor, Town of Halton Hills

John Brennan, Councillor, Town of Erin

Grant Peters, Councillor, Town of Orangeville

Tom Nevills, Councillor, Township of East Garafraxa

The Credit Valley Conservation is dedicated to protecting and restoring the nature and environment of the Credit River Watershed. CVC is a community-based organization that works with local municipalities, schools, businesses and other organizations to provide a variety of environment programs.

For more information about Credit Valley Conservation, please visit cvc.ca

