Local football stars commit to Queen’s Gaels for upcoming football season

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

A pair of St. Andrew’s football stars finalized their letters of intent last week to join the Queen’s Gaels next year.

Aurora native Brendan Dilworth and Caledon native Nathan Falconi have been gifted full scholarships.

As a testament to their football careers at St. Andrew’s College, both players earned the prestigious Addison Award. In memory of Harry J. Addison, this prize is presented to graduating football players who have made an outstanding contribution to the program at the school.

Both players were team captains this past year and almost ended their career with a title, if it was not for injuries in the final against Huron Heights Secondary School.

One of their most recent memories together outside of high school football was their experience as a part of Team Ontario in the International Bowl last year. The boys took on Team USA beneath the floodlights at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Although the team ultimately lost, Falconi scored a touchdown, and the experience gained at AT&T stadium was unlike anything they had gotten before.

Now, their careers take a new step in a place where school and football are prioritized above all else.

At 6’2, Dilworth is a force to be reckoned with. He can play on the offensive and defensive side of the line. He is a physical lineman with incredible intelligence on play calling throughout the others he plays with.

As for Falconi, his skills are similar to New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill. He can play quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even safety in some cases due to his speed and his versatility.

Flaxman says he loves that feature Falconi will bring to the team and how he will be an x-factor in the Gaels’ no huddle offence.

“He’s a bit of a swiss army knife, he can kind of do a bit of everything. He can play some quarterback, he can play some running back, he can play some receiver and that is exactly how we will utilize him. His primary position will be at the receiver position,” Flaxman said.

Falconi received multiple offers from other schools in Canada and the United States. He shares why he chose Queen’s above all else.

“I knew a lot of coaches there. Coach Flaxman, coach Nesbitt and all of them. I’ve known them from Team Ontario and everything since Grade 9. I was comfortable with the coaches at that point and after visiting two weeks ago and seeing the facilities and everything. It felt right.”

On top of playing football, the boys are required to adhere to standards held by the team and the school. Students will be taught how to be student athletes. The tools to be successful will be provided to these boys.

Structure is a big thing with mandatory study halls and freshman checks along the way. The university has the largest athletic department in the country and knows how to minimize the first-year culture shock that new students endure.

