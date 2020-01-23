Caledon OPP arrest driver passed out behind wheel in live traffic

On Thursday, January 16th, at approximately 10:48 p.m. uniformed officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported traffic hazard in the area of Charleston Sideroad and Highway 10 in Caledon.

Information was received from multiple callers that a motorist passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a live lane of traffic at Charleston Sideroad and Highway 10. Several concerned citizens attempted to wake up the driver as the vehicle appeared to be in a “Drive” position, however, they were unsuccessful as the vehicle was locked.

The officers attended the scene and immediately secured the vehicle from moving any further. The driver was investigated for drug consumption, and was placed under arrest.

The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment, where he was assessed by a Drug Recognition Evaluator.

As a result, Ryan Burke, 28, of Essa, has been charged with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 6, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the citizens for their assistance and commitment to keeping our roads and community safe.

Charges laid in Hwy 10 crash

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at about 4:08 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a collision involving a motorcyclist in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road in Caledon.

Information was received that a motorcyclist lost control of his bike while travelling southbound of Highway 10 and crashed into a ditch. Further investigation showed that another vehicle, a black SUV, was also involved in the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, the above-mentioned driver, Cory Maxworth, 26, of Shelburne, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired;

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Fail to comply with probation order;

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code;

• Driving while under suspension;

• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner;

• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit;

• Drive motor vehicle, no plates, and

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

Charges laid in fatal collision on

Shaws Creek Road

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a single motor vehicle collision on Shaws Creek Road, North of Highpoint Road in the town of Caledon.

Four passengers and the driver were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of the passengers, Malik Singh, a 19-year-old male, of Brampton, had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Palwinder SINGH, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with the following offences:

• Dangerous operation causing death, and

• Dangerous operation causing bodily harm X four counts.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 20, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Dates for child car seat clinics in Bolton

Using a child car seat is the best way to protect kids when traveling by car. Child car seats can greatly reduce the risk of a potentially fatal injury, especially for babies but also for toddlers. Yet many safety seats are used incorrectly. The best car seat is not always the most expensive one – it’s the one that best fits a child’s weight, size, and age, as well as your vehicle.

Every month the Caledon OPP Auxiliary Unit holds a Child Car Seat Clinic at Caledon Fire & Emergency Services Station 302 located at 14002 Highway 50. The entrance to the clinic is off of Cross County Boulevard.

The clinic runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. by appointment only. Please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905.584.2241 to book an appointment.

Future Car Seat Clinic Dates in 2020:

Tuesday, January 28th

Tuesday, February 25th

Tuesday, March 31st

Tuesday, April 28th

Tuesday, May 26th

Tuesday, June 30th

Tuesday, July 28th

Tuesday, August 25th

Tuesday, September 29th

Tuesday, October 27th

Tuesday, November 24th

Another impaired driver arrested

On Tuesday, January 21st, at approximately 5:08 p.m. uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of King Street and Dixie Road in Caledon.

Information was received that a sedan rear ended a flatbed tow truck, causing heavy front end damage to the sedan. There were no injuries reported at the time.

Several independent witnesses came forward, advising that the driver of the sedan was seen driving recklessly prior to the collision.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the sedan was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation by Drug, and transported to a police facility for further tests to be conducted by a Drug Recognition Evaluator.

Onkar Dhugga, 63, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Driver fail to surrender licence.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 6, 2020 to answer to the charges.

‘Poor behaviour’ at root of most

snowmobile fatalities

With Snowmobile Safety Week underway this week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a ten-year data report on snowmobile fatalities, which officers hope will encourage snowmobilers to avoid the recurring behaviours that contributed to the majority of the incidents over the past decade.

During the past 10 snowmobile seasons (2009-2019), the OPP has investigated 175 snowmobile fatalities throughout the province. Among the findings in the report, excessive speed, loss of control, driving too fast for the conditions and ability impaired by alcohol were listed as the top contributing factors. In fact, alcohol was involved in almost half (45 per cent) of the deaths.

Another compelling fact is that almost half (45 per cent) of the snowmobilers who died were traveling on frozen lakes or rivers at the time of the incident. The circumstances that led to the deaths include intentionally driving onto open water (puddle jumping/water skipping), breaking through the ice and collisions with other snowmobiles and natural landmarks. (See complete data graphic below).

“Whether you are a beginner or seasoned snowmobiler, it is important to avoid all manner of risk while enjoying the thousands of kilometres of diverse, scenic snowmobile trails Ontario has to offer. Maintaining control of your snowmobile at all times and never making alcohol or drugs part of your ride will go a long way to keeping snowmobilers and their passengers safe this season,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

