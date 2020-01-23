Reminder about Peel’s winter garbage exemption period

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Region of Peel reminds all residents that the winter garbage exemption period is from January 27-February 7, 2020.

During the exemption period, remember to put your extra garbage out only on your garbage collection day, not on your recycling collection day.

There is no maximum amount of acceptable <http://www.peelregion.ca/waste/garbage#garbage-acceptable-items> garbage (check our website for a full list of items) that you can put on the curb. Garbage bag tags are not required during exemption periods.

Excess garbage cannot:

Weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

Be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high.

Be smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Put your excess garbage close to but not on top of your garbage bins, leaving at least 1 m (3 ft.) of clear space between your extra garbage item(s) and your bins.

Residents are also encouraged to check their collection calendar or sign-up to receive free weekly collection reminders by email, text message, or phone call.

The Region of Peel works with residents and partners to create a healthy, safe and connected Community for Life for approximately 1.5 million people and over 175,000 businesses in the cities of Brampton and Mississauga and the Town of Caledon. Peel’s services touch the lives of residents every day. Recognized as a leader in management and service delivery, the Region of Peel received Excellence Canada’s Platinum Award for Excellence, Innovation and Wellness®. For more information about the Region of Peel, explore peelregion.ca and follow us on Twitter at @regionofpeel and Instagram @peelregion.ca.

Readers Comments (0)