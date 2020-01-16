Two arrested following theft from vehicle in Caledon

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested two parties following a theft from vehicle investigation in Caledon.

On January 5th, 2020 a resident from Inglewood reported that their vehicle was entered by unknown suspects, while it was parked in the driveway of their residence. The complainant advised that a number of items were stolen from the car, which included debit and credit cards.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify and locate the suspects in Brampton. The suspects were arrested by members from the CSCU and charged with the following offences:

Alex Payne, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Fraud under $5000

Use of credit card;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 X two counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Fail to comply with probation order;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine, and

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid.

Cierra Willis Ditommaos, 23, of Brampton, was charged with

Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle;

Trespassing at night;

Use of credit card;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Possession of property obta! ined by crime over $5000;

Fraud under $5000.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Caledon OPP would like to remind residents to always remove all valuables from their vehicles and to lock their cars.

Provincial AMBER Alert program

proven a success in 2019

January 13th marks International AMBER Alert Awareness Day, honoring the memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas on January 13, 1996. The AMBER Alert program is being used in Canada, the United States of America and many other countries around the world.

In Ontario, eight AMBER Alerts were activated in 2019. That included 12 abducted children within the province in 2019. Of those 12 children, 11 of them were located safely and six out of the eight suspects were arrested. All eight abductions in 2019 were familial. All AMBER Alerts in 2019 were requested by municipal or regional police service investigations and issued by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on their behalf. The OPP is the authorized issuer for AMBER Alerts in Ontario.

AMBER Alerts are distributed through Canada’s emergency alerting system, Alert Ready. Alert Ready was designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians. It was developed with many partners including federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), requires all FM radio, AM radio, over-the air television stations, subscription-based broadcasting service providers and, as of April 2018, wireless service providers, to distribute these alerts. Government officials developed a specific list of the types of alerts that are considered a threat to life, which includes AMBER Alerts.

Once a child is abducted there is no way to determine the exact location the abductor is headed. It is important to alert the entire province, which is consistent with all other provinces in Canada. The AMBER Alert on April 25, 2019 concluded at a distance of over 290 kilometres and the AMBER Alert on May 14, 2019 concluded at a distance of over 400 kilometres within a few short hours.

Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believes that knowledge is power when it comes to preventing citizens and businesses from becoming victims of cybercrime.

Everyone is a target for malicious online activity, and Caledon residents are no exception. Cybercriminals extort money and personal data from unsuspecting victims by taking advantage of low cyber security awareness. Individuals and businesses can take steps to protect their data by managing risks, reducing threats and minimizing harm.

Caledon OPP along with cyber security experts, want to safeguard Caledon residents from becoming victims of cybercrime. This January, join us to learn:

How Cyber Threats Work and How They Affect You

How to Protect Yourself Online

Reporting Fraud and Scams

Preventing Cyber Threats

Date: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm- 8:00 pm

Location: Royal Ambassador, 15430 Innis Lake Road, Caledon

