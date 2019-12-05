Caledon Golden Hawks claw Cougars for rare home win

December 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

In a week of ups and downs for the Caledon Golden Hawks, one positive is certainly a rare road win, only the third of the season away from Caledon East Arena.

Thursday’s visit with the Schomberg Cougars marked the fourth meeting of the year between the longtime rivals, having played to within a one-goal separation in each contest so far this season.

Yet the Golden Hawks offense had no troubles getting past the Schomberg D in this game, posting their second highest goal total of the year in a 6 – 3 win.

A back-and-forth effort from both sides had the game tied at twos midway through the second, with Caledon’s tallies coming off the sticks of William Patry and Alex Mourani, before Marc Bottero and Vito Sica put the Golden Hawks up for good.

Schomberg’s Brandon Cohen sent the game back to a one-goal score late in the second to make it 4 – 3, though Ethan Lajeunesse picked the right time to capitalize on his second goal of the season with under five minutes in regulation.

Sica, who picked up his third straight multipoint game to lead the Golden Hawks in scoring since joining the team, dashed Schomberg’s hopes with a late empty netter.

It was yet another stellar effort between the pipes for Aidan Spooner, who after a slow start to the season has turned into one of the league’s top net minders. In making 30 saves in the 33 shots he faced, he picked up his fourth win in his last five appearances.

The momentum was quickly dashed, however, two days later in a visit to the Orillia Terriers, where both Spooner and veteran Jason Cumbo shared the bruises in a 13 – 2 loss.

A four-goal first period for the Terriers had the Golden Hawks in quite a hole just twelve minutes into the game, before Cumbo was relieved of his duties between the pipes.

Spooner fared no better against a high-flying Terriers offense, allowing nine more over 33 shots faced. Caledon’s only relief came from goals by Mourani and Aidan Jones.

Looking to rebound Sunday at Caledon East Arena against the Stayner Siskins, Spooner was put to the test with a whopping 67 shots on his net, managing a solid effort despite a 6 – 4 loss.

Daniel Butt picked up a pair of goals and an assist to extend his lead atop the team’s stats list, while Sica also put in a three-point effort.

Picking up two of a possible six points in the week, the Golden Hawks remain in fifth place in the eight-team Carruthers division, holding onto a record of 10-11-1-2. They sit four points back of both the Cougars and Terriers, while holding two games in hand.

The Golden Hawks do battle with the division-leading Alliston Hornets on the road on Friday, before returning home on Sunday to take on the Midland Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)