Mayor Thompson’s view: a look at our trailway, our history

December 5, 2019

Did you know that the Town of Caledon had the first link and first pavilion on the Great Trail that connects our Country coast to coast to coast.

The Caledon Trailway: Building the Dream is a brilliantly written book, by Diane Allengame, on the history of our trailway. The book documents the challenges that needed to be overcome in realizing the dream of the trailway and it celebrates this treasure we are so proud of today.

Former Mayor and Regional Chair Emil Kolb was the visionary behind the trailway. I’ve always said Emil could see the greater good years ahead of anyone else. He led the way in securing the lands and in getting the community and council on board and that wasn’t easy. He was a trail champion then, and still is today.

The pictures illustrate the story and show the incredible diversity of our landscapes and rural communities. If you would like to see the book or purchase a copy, please come to Town Hall atrium on December 17th 6:00pm for a special public presentation to the volunteer committee who made this book possible.

Resilient Caledon

The Town of Caledon is updating our Community Climate Change Action Plan, to both reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, and to adapt to climate change impacts like extreme weather. Because this is a community plan, it is important that all members of the community have a say in shaping it.

The new plan, called Resilient Caledon, will be developed with input from stakeholders in the agriculture and business community, local non-profit organizations, partner agencies, and residents. Public engagement activities are taking place until January 2020, and a draft plan will be presented to Council in the fall of 2020.



For more information on how to be involved, please visit www.caledon.ca/ClimateChange

Future Caledon

Over the next year you’re going to hear a lot about our new Official Plan, Future Caledon. This work is so important because it will shape and guide what Caledon looks like in the future. We need you, the community involved, because Caledon belongs to us all.

For more information visit www.futurecaledon.ca

