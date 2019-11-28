Caledon Golden Hawks top Terriers to gain ground in PJHL

November 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Three of a possible four points in the week’s Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are soaring.

The junior C hockey club bounced back from two straight losses for a victory over the Orillia Terriers and a trip to overtime with the Stayner Siskins over the weekend, to gain back a .500 record.

Hosting the Terriers for the first time this year in a rare Friday game at Caledon East Arena, the Golden Hawks were looking to gain ground on a team just one spot above their position in the Carruthers division standings.

Caledon was able to take an early lead in what turned into a shootout for both sides, combining for a whopping 84 shots in an eventual 4 – 2 Golden Hawks victory.

Vito Sica continued his success since moving to the Hawks after a trade from the Schomberg Cougars last month, posting his fourth goal in eight games in the red and gold.

Orillia was able to best Caledon keeper Aidan Spooner just fourteen seconds into the middle frame, though Caledon came storming back with markers from both Alex Mourani and Keegan Hoover to take a 3 – 1 lead heading into the final twenty minutes.

Brother Logan Hoover found his name on the scoresheet in the third period, as did Orillia’s Jack Beck with his second of the game, to close out the match and snap the Golden Hawks’ losing skid.

Spooner made 39 stops on 41 shots, further cementing his name as one of the top goaltenders in the division with his fifth win.

Veteran Jason Cumbo was handed the reins between the pipes the following night in a visit with the streaking Stayner Siskins, where a last minute goal landed Caledon a crucial point in the standings.

Daniel Butt continued his torrid scoring pace in posting goals number fifteen and sixteen in the second period, though Stayner managed to take a 3 – 2 lead with just under eight minutes left to play.

Stayner was able to hold onto the one-goal cushion until the final thirty seconds of regulation, when Sica was once again able to prove his worth to his new team in tying the score.

Yet the Siskins bested Cumbo just over twenty seconds into the overtime, for a 4 – 3 win on their 28th shot of the contest.

With his pair of goals, Butt managed to sneak to within two of the division lead, behind Orillia’s Kyle Heitzner.

The extra point proved crucial for the Golden Hawks, with a shakeup in the Carruthers standings after a busy weekend. Caledon sits in fifth in the eight-team division with a record of 9-9-1-2, one point up on the Penetang Kings, and two points back of Orillia.

The upcoming week’s schedule features a trio of matchups, with Caledon kicking it off on Thursday to visit the Schomberg Cougars (12-9-1-2).

They then visit the Terriers (11-8-0-1) for a rematch in Orillia on Saturday, before hosting the Siskins (15-7-0-0) at Caledon East Arena on Sunday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

