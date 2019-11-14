Caledon OPP make an arrest after street robbery in Southfields

On Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, at approximately 11:13 p.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported street robbery in the area of McEchearen Crescent in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that the victim was returning home, when he was confronted by an unknown suspect, who demanded the victim’s cell phone, laptop, wallet and a smart watch. When the victim refused to give some of the property over, the victim was assaulted by the suspect.

After police investigation involving Caledon Major Crime Unit, the suspect was identified as Amandeep Sidhu, 31, of Caledon.

On Friday, November 8th, 2019, the accused was arrested charged with the following offences:

• Robbery with Violence;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and

• Use of credit card on two counts.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appeared at the Orangeville Court of Justice on later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP investigating break and enter at veterinarian clinic

On Monday, November 11th, 2019, at approximately 6:48 a.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a veterinarian clinic located in the area of Charleston Side Road and St. Andrews Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that unknown suspect(s) broke into the clinic through the front door sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10th and 6:40 a.m. on Monday, November 11th. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a large amount of narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP investigate slew of thefts

from cars in Caledon

On Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, Caledon OPP responded to five incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred in Caledon East.

The incidents took place in the following areas: Paisley Green Avenue; Oceans Pond Court; McCandless Court, and Marilyn Street.

In all five incidents, the suspect(s) rummaged through vehicles that were left unlocked during the night. The suspect(s) stole gift cards that were left inside the vehicles.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people or activity between Monday November 4th and early morning of Tuesday, November, 5th. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public never leave valuable items or merchandise in plain view, use your trunk instead or better yet remove all valuable items from your vehicle.

