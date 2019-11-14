Canadian equestrian team in jeopardy after failed drug test

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Canada’s ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in equestrian jumping may be nullified, after longtime member Nicole Walker was informed that a banned substance was found in an August drug test.

Walker, a previous winner of the Caledon Cup and Aurora resident, tested positive for the substance benzoylegonine from a test taking in Lima following the Pan Am Games, something found in coca leaves.

According to Walker, it may be the result of drinking coca tea while in Peru, an herbal tea popular in South America.

“I was shocked and devastated to hear about these results. I do not use illicit drugs, ever,” said Walker in a public statement. “Whether in Peru, or in any competition setting for that matter, I am always fully aware of the possibility of being tested and would never expose myself to any substance that could test positive. My Canadian teammates, my team in the barn, our horses and I, have all put a lifetime of effort towards an Olympic goal and I would never do anything to jeopardise that for my teammates or for myself. I’m extremely grateful to everyone for their support and to my teammates for standing with me.”

It was at the Pan Am Games that Walker helped the equestrian team to a fourth place finish, good enough to qualify for the 2020 Games, on the back of the fourteen-year old Falco van Spieveld.

“I am a very big fan of Nikki Walker,” Ian Millar, a longtime staple of Team Canada and a regular at the Caledon Equestrian Park over the years, told The Canadian Press. “She is a very serious and highly disciplined equestrian rider. As early as 16 years of age, Nikki caught my attention. Instinctively, I recognized that she had the ‘right stuff’. She was very focused, committed and skilled. Nikki trained hard. She stood out. I knew that one day she would proudly ride for Canada.

“Nikki continued to develop into the highly skilled and professional rider that she is today. She has represented Canada with honour and distinction. There is zero, and I mean zero chance of Nikki ever putting herself or her teammates in harm’s way. Not only does Nikki have my full support, I would be proud to ride with her representing Canada.”

Schomberg’s Eric Lamaze also threw his support behind Walker, calling her a “true professional equestrian rider.”

““She is a very focused and serious rider and has an outstanding future. I would proudly ride with Nikki as part of Canada’s Equestrian Riding Team. She has always represented Canada with honour and distinction.”

Staying silent on the matter until further notice, Walker has requested a hearing with the Pan Am Sports Disciplinary Commission. If the Commission upholds the results, Walker’s scores will be wiped from Team Canada’s totals, disqualifying the team.

