Caledon OPP arrest one party, seize firearm in Bolton call

November 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, November 5th,, 2019, at approximately 7:05 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported stolen trailer located in the area of McEwan Drive and Nixon Road in Bolton.

As the officers were responding to a call, several shots were heard being fired nearby. The officers located and arrested a 34-year-old suspect from Mississauga, who was in possession of a firearm. The firearm was seized.

There were no injuries reported at the time.

The stolen trailer was later located in Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing, additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

Nixon Road north of McEwan Drive West remains closed for police investigation. Follow twitter.com/OPP_COMM_CR for up-to-date road closures.

If you have any information i! n relation to this incident, please call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Caledon OPP and DCVS deliver human trafficking training to hotel staff

Across Ontario, an increasing number of victims are being recruited for the purposes of sexual and labour exploitation. Typically in Canada, victims are trafficked domestically either intra or inter provincially. Throughout Ontario Police are seeing an increase in traffickers who are recruiting potential victims from small towns and transporting them using major highways to various destinations. Human Trafficking victims are often extremely vulnerable and rarely identify themselves or their trafficking situation to police or other authorities.

Caledon OPP and Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) reached out to the local hotels and inns, and were welcomed to deliver Human Trafficking Awareness Training to the hospitality staff at Hampton Inn in Bolton.

The CDVS staff emphasized the following, “Our collaboration with OPP – Caledon Detachment in providing training about Human Trafficking was done in the hope of drawing attention to the issue locally. Our joint training session was provided in an effort to educate hotel staff about red flags, signs that trafficking may be occurring and to provide next steps for reporting the crime.

Education and awareness is the key to recognizing human trafficking and its impacts. Hotel staff were provided tips to help maintain their own personal safety and were encouraged to follow established hotel policies and procedures as well. CDVS and OPP provided a list of resources and telephone numbers to either report a suspected case of human trafficking or to obtain further information.

The staff were encouraged to use their increased understanding of the issue to educate others including their family members, friends and colleagues. The overall goal of the training session was to ensure that our community is informed enough to recognize the signs of human trafficking and to work together to provide a safe environment for the most vulnerable – our youth.”

If you suspect human trafficking:

• Do not at any time attempt to confront a suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim to your suspicions;

• Call 9-1-1 for emergency situations-threats of violence, physical assault, emergency medical needs, etc.;

• For non-emergency situations, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122;

• Call Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services 24/7 at 905-951-3838;

• Contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca to remain anonymous, or

Contact the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking at 1-833-900-1010.

