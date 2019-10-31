Hauck earns Pitcher of the Year nod for WLU Golden Hawks

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

One final pitch for the season, and a called strike sent Christian Hauck’s team pouring out of the dugout to meet him on the pitcher’s mound.

It was the second straight OUA championship victory for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, capturing the title over the Carleton Ravens by a score of 12 – 1 earlier this month.

“It was an amazing feeling being able to win back to back titles,” said the Robert F. Hall graduate. “The team as a whole worked really hard throughout the whole fall to prepare for the tournament, and it was just amazing to see everyone stay focused and determined to get the job done.”

The ace closer coming out of the bullpen for the Golden Hawks, Hauck took to the mound in the final two innings of the blowout win, fanning five of the seven batters he faced without giving up a hit.

For the fifth-year senior veteran, he said being on the mound for the final pitch was “a huge honour.”

“I was not sure if I was going to be able to come back Sunday after starting Friday, but when coach Scott Ballantyne asked me before the game if I was good to go, and I felt good it was his intentions for me to pitch in the later innings. Obviously the game got a bit out of reach, but him still giving me the chance to close out my Laurier career throwing the last pitch was a privilege and I cannot thank Scott enough.”

The previous Friday had marked one of the top outings of Hauck’s collegiate career, a complete game gem over the Western Mustangs to open the championship weekend with a 2 – 1 win in extra innings.

It was almost one year to the date since Hauck had pitched a one-hitter in the 2018 semifinals, taking a no-hitter into the final inning before winning the championship over the Toronto Varsity Blues.

This year’s championship arrived on the back of a pair of shutout performances throughout the season, including one fifteen-strike performance.

For his efforts, Hauck was named the Pitcher of the Year following his collegiate finale, the second time in his career, as well as a nod to the OUA All-Star squad for the third time.

“Earning the top pitcher award was another great honour for me,” said Hauck. “Again, it was a great way for me to end my collegiate career, but I most certainly would not have been able to do it without the defense behind me making plays when needed.

“I think after struggling a bit in the summer it was nice to get back healthy, and finding myself again was a big confidence boost for me throughout the fall. Our pitching staff is the best in the OUA and I think that internal competition and support amongst each other really help make all of us better.”

As for what the future holds for the slinging star, academics remain a top priority, but the idea of heading abroad is certainly a thought.

“At this point I am not too sure, I am thinking seriously about trying to go overseas and play in Europe. There are numerous collegiate leagues that I am interested in as well, but for the next month or so finishing my degrees and training are my main concerns.”

