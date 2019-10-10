Early morning collision investigation leads to 18 criminal charges

On Friday, Oct. 4, at about 3:35 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a single vehicle collision in the area of King Street and Creditview Road in the Town of Caledon.

When officers arrived, they received information that a passenger of the vehicle involved in a crash fled on foot immediately after the collision. The officers became concerned for the passenger’s safety and began searching the area.

The officers located the passenger and determined that the party was not hurt. Further investigation was conducted, which led to the following items being located by the officer:

• Two replica firearms, several automobile master keys, and multiple break in instruments.

As a result, Kara Janes, 30, of Brampton, was charged with the following offences:

• Fail to comply with recognizance X 11 counts;

• Possession of automobile master key X four counts;

• Possession of imitation weapon X two counts, and

• Possession of break in instruments.

The accused will appear at the Orangeville Court of Justice later today to answer to the charges

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Make sober choices this

Thanksgiving weekend

On Friday, Oct. 4, at about 10:35 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 50 and Old Church Road in the town of Caledon. The complainant advised that the vehicle was travelling under the speed limit and was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The officer located the vehicle and determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Holly Coles, 51, of Caledon was charged with:

• Operation while impaired, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 24 to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 and King Street in the town of Caledon. Officers attended the area and conducted an investigation.

As a result, Sukhwinder Sahota, 43, of Caledon was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 24, 2019 to answer to the charges

Caledon OPP would like to remind all motorists to drive sober over upcoming Thanksgiving weekend:

• Plan a way to safely get home before the Thanksgiving festivities begin;

• Always designate a sober driver;

• If you are impaired, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member;

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911, and

• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make safe, sober travel arrangements to where they are going.

Caledon OPP welcomes

seven new officers

Last week, Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has welcomed seven new officers to help us serve our community. The new recruits graduated on Oct. 1, after attending the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ontario, as well at the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

A career in policing is primarily about working with people to ensure public safety through crime prevention and law enforcement. Police work requires the building of relationships in the community, while preserving the peace, preventing crime, and assisting victims of crime.

The new officers were selected based on their:

• Education

• Lifestyle/Life Experience

• Community Service

• Employment

• Leadership

• Driving

• Communication Skills

• Special Skills

• Motivation

• Fitness

The officers had gone through an extensive selection process and training, and are ready to fulfill their life-long dreams of being officers with the OPP. “Our seven new officers bring many languages, cultures and life experiences to serve the Caledon community,” Inspector Mike Garant

If you are interested in giving back to your community, volunteering part-time with the Caledon Auxiliary Unit is a great way to make a difference. Visit www.opp.ca for details.

Foodland robbery suspect arrested

On Friday, Sept. 20, at approximately 11:04 a.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported robbery at a business located in the area of Airport Road and Hilltop Drive in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a male suspect attended a grocery store and attempted to steal cash. The suspect got into an altercation with the store employees. As a result, the employees were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After an extensive investigation involving Caledon Major Crime Unit, Community Street Crime Unit and Regional Support Team, the suspect was identified as Brian Turner, 27, of Brampton.

On October 3rd, 2019, Turner was arrested by OPP officers in Gravenhurst and charged with the following offences:

• Robbery with Violence;

• Assault X two counts, and

• Assault causing bodily harm.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice later today for a bail hearing.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

