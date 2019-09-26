Headwaters Arts celebrates ‘Phenom’ art show, opened at Alton Mill Sept. 19

Written By MARNI WALSH

Headwaters Arts celebrated opening night of the “Phenom” Art Show and Sale on last Thursday, September 19, at the stunning Alton Mill Arts Centre.

Guests mingled with the artists, while listening to live music provided by Liv and Pearl playing harp and flute, and enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres by Lavender Blue Catering. They were there to view and purchase work by the top 20 “phenomenal” Headwaters’ Artists of the past three years. And 100 works of art were displayed in three beautiful galleries.

Formed in 2008, the mandate of Headwaters Arts is to bring artists and supporters together to “promote the development, appreciation, and enjoyment of all arts in the Hills of Headwaters Region.” Members may enter juried shows at the Headwaters Arts Gallery, as well as the Headwaters Arts Festival.

Board members of the non-profit organization, include Jordan Grant, co-owner of the Alton Mill Art Centre, in the position of Corporate Secretary-Treasurer; Margi Taylor, Acting President, also in charge of Youth and Scholarship programs; Karen Brown as Gallery Chair; Connie Munson and Angela Coleman, Marketing and Communications Co-Chairs; and Honorary Chair Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson.

As MC for the event, Jordan Grant welcomed guests and introduced Headwaters Arts President Margi Taylor and adjudicator Paul Morin. Mr. Morin is an artist, musician, photographer, film maker and illustrator of over a dozen books, as well as a freelance artist with major advertising agencies and publishers across North America. His artwork has been exhibited in museums across Canada including the Museum of Civilization.

Paul Morin spent over six hours judging the 100 works and said that he had 12 different winners for the three prizes at different times depending on light and mood. “I was really moved over the last couple of days,” he said.

Mr. Morin awarded the prizes along with the corporate sponsors of the art show. “The Best of Show” prize, sponsored by Bryans Fuel, went to Mary Hanson’s painting “Elliptical Illusion” done in metallic leaf and mixed media; the “Award of Artistic Merit,” sponsored by Sally and Jefferson Mappin, was presented to Ann Randeraad for her porcelain vase “Garden Walk;” and an “Honorable Mention” prize went to Rosemary Hasner’s sunflower photograph, “As We Bow Our Heads.”

The Headwaters Arts Student Scholarships were also awarded at the event. Three talented graduates across the arts spectrum took home $1000 scholarships to help pay for post secondary education in their artistic fields.

The Visual Arts Scholarship was received by Emily Edwards of Erin. Emily is studying art and art history at the University of Toronto, Mississauga Campus. Emily says she feels that being awarded this scholarship validates all of her hard work and gives her more confidence to aspire to her goals. The Theatre Scholarship was awarded to Katrina Creelman of Mono Township. Katrina is a familiar face from Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company and is studying Arts and Humanities at Queens University in Kingston. The Music Scholarship was awarded to Darcey Baker of Melancthon, a Mark DuBois Studio singer, now studying Musical Theatre at Randolph College for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

The Phenom art show and sale will run until October 6th at the Headwaters’ Art Gallery in the Alton Mill Art Centre at 1402 Queen Street West in Alton. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 10 am – 5 pm. Call 519 – 943-1149 or visit headwatersarts .com.

