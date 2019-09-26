Caledon OPP investigating stabbing in Bolton parking lot

September 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers from Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a large fight in the parking lot located in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive in Bolton.

Once on scene, police located a 22-year-old male with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information was received that four suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a black 4-door Volkswagen; they were last seen travelling southbound on Highway 50.

All four suspects are described as male with tan complexion.

One of the suspects is described as:

– tan complexion, 5’10”, skinny build, long hair worn in a bun, wearing black sweater and gold chain.

The second suspect is described as:

– tan complexion, 5’5”, curly hair, wearing jeans, black t-shirt and wind breaker

There was a large crowd present at the time of the fight; Caledon OPP would like to hear from you if you have any information or video of the incident

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

OPP cruiser involved in collision

On Friday, September 20th, 2019, at about 8:14 a.m., an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 in the Town of Caledon.

The officer was on duty and responding to a call for service in Caledon at the time.

The officer and a driver of another involved vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 9 has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.! When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OPP asking for public assistance

in identifying suspects in

business break & enter

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, between 11:28 p.m. and 11:32 p.m., two unknown suspects broke into an auto repair store located in the area of Highway 10 and King Street in the Town of Caledon.

The suspects kicked the side door in and gained entry into the premises. The suspects attempted to steal a high-end vehicle while inside, however, were unsuccessful.

Suspect #1 is described as:

– Male, white, slim build, brown bushy hair, glasses, wearing a black or blue FILA hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans! and dark gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as:

– Male, white, short brown hair, beard with a long goatee, wearing tinted glasses, a black t-shirt and dark pants.

The suspects left northbound on Highway 10 in a light-coloured older model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the suspects’ identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Police looking for witnesses after

serious Highway 10 crash

On Tuesday, September 18, 2019, at about 4:08 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a collision involving a motorcyclist in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a motorcyclist lost control of his bike while travelling southbound of Highway 10 and crashed into a ditch. Further investigation showed that another vehicle, a black SUV, was also involved in the collision.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old male from Orangeville, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. The motorists, who were travelling in either direction on Highway 10 in the area of Forks of the Credit Road are urged to check their dash cameras for any footage in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Orangeville man charged with

possession of child pornography

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, OPP Digital Forensic Unit and Caledon OPP Detachment have arrested and charged an Orangeville man following a four month internet investigation.

On September 19, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Orangeville where one computer device and external thumb drive were seized containing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged James Pittman, 65-year-old, with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear today, September 19, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.

Readers Comments (0)