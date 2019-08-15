Caledon native runs to relay silver at Pan Am Games in Peru

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Khamica Bingham has added to her ever-growing trophy case.

The sprinter from Caledon joined Team Canada teammates Crystal Emmanuel, Ashlan Best, and Leya Buchanan on the podium for the 4×100 relay race last week at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

“Battled so much this season,” Bingham wrote in a tweet following the event. “Overcame so much this season. Happy to bring Canada some hardware home with my team.”

It was a literal step up for Bingham from the 2015 Games, hosted in her own backyard in Toronto, where the relay team finished in the bronze position. In the most recent incarnation of the Games, Bingham and the team finished just barely behind the gold medal-winning Team Brazil.

The Canadian foursome, who ran a season’s best 43.37 seconds, finished just one-third of a second behind Brazil, while the delegation from the United States completed the podium at third. Bingham ran the lead leg.

The 25-year old is no stranger to the international stage: she competed in both the 4×100 relay and the 100-metre events at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, with a sixth-place finish in the relay portion.

She became the fastest woman in Canada in 2015, when she posted a time of 7.19 seconds in the 60-metre, and 11.13 seconds in the 100-metre.

A six-time OFSAA champion during her time in the French immersion program at Herb Campbell Public School in Brampton, it was still as a junior that Bingham was added to Canada’s senior team, where he immediately impressed and has kept her spot since.

