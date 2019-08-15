Caledon Youth Leadership Program hosts successful charity car wash

Nothing gets your car dirtier than endless road trips with the kids over the summer break.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., members of the the Caledon Youth Leadership Program held a car wash in the parking lot of the Bolton Home Depot located at 12760 Highway 50.

For a nominal donation of your choice, individuals got their car washed, with contributions going towards the Caledon OPP Youth Leadership Camp for the local kids to enjoy in the summer of 2020.

Thirty students attending local schools were selected to participate in this years’ program. The youth are also collecting non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, canned meat, juice, school snacks and diapers, which will be collected from several neighbourhoods in Bolton and Southfields, to be delivered to ! the Exchange for the families in need to enjoy.

We thank everyone for their support in helping our youth in becoming leaders in the community.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

Cyclist charged with public intoxication

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at about 12:39 p.m., an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to an Ambulance Assist call for service in the area of Mayfield Road and The Gore Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that a male bicyclist was observed by a witness travelling all over Mayfield Road, and falling off the bike. The cyclist was able to mount the bike again and continued travelling until he collided with a guard rail further down the road. The witness became concerned, as the male appeared to be injured, and dialed 911.

The officer responded and determined that the 35-year-old male cyclist of Brampton was heavily intoxicated while operating his bicycle, and was subsequently charged with:

Being Intoxicated in a Public Place under the Liquor Licence Act.

The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public that cycling has numerous health benefits when done sober. Make sure to make proper travelling arrangements, if choose to consume alcohol or cannabis, to ensure your own safety and safety of all road users.

Wearing a helmet while cycling dramatically reduces the risk of serious head and facial injuries. Always wear a helmet.

Dundalk man for impaired driving

On August 7, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle was stopped after travelling Northbound on Highway 10 just South of County Road 17 in Melancthon Township. The grey Volkswagen Jetta was observed on radar to be travelling at 140km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone. Police also received a traffic complaint about the same vehicle weaving all over the road. On the traffic stop OPPofficers detected a odour of an alcoholic beverage. The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested for Operation of Motor Vehicle over 80 mgs and Dangerous Driving and taken to Dufferin Detachment for breath tests.

As a result of a thorough police investigation Ryan Pollard, 29 years of age and a resident of Dundalk was charged with Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 80 plus, dangerous operation and preform stunt – excess speed. Issued a court date at Orangeville court house. His vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver license was suspended for 90 days.

He will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date for first appearance

