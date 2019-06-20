Caledon OPP investigating pair of fatal collisions in town

Written By JULIA LLOYD

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have not yet laid charges in the fatal collisions on Healey Rd. and King St., which occurred last week in Caledon.

The OPP have asked for any witnesses to come forward if they have any information regarding the June 13 and 14 incidents, which resulted in the death of two individuals.

Investigators would also like to speak with a male in a red/burgundy vehicle, that they believe to have stopped at the collision scene on June 13, but left before police arrived.

On Thursday June 13, the OPP received a call around 5 p.m., about a two-vehicle collision on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road resulting in the death of one of the drivers.

Lucilia Defatima Duarte Santo, a 48-year-old from Brampton, has been identified as the deceased driver.

Three other individuals were involved in the collision and were transported to the hospital with injuries that varied in seriousness.

On Friday June 14, a fatal collision between a tractor-trailer and pickup truck in the area of King Street, between Airport Road and Torbram Road, was reported to the OPP Caledon Detachment, at approximately 8 a.m.

On Monday, OPP identified the deceased as Peter Silvestro, 60-year-old, of Caledon, as the driver of the pickup truck.

An investigation into both accidents is ongoing. The OPP are requesting anyone with information regarding both collisions to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

If you would like to provide information anonymously, you can do so by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

