Bandits bested by Fergus, Barrie in OJCLL action

May 23, 2019

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Bandits have hit their first rough patch early in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season.

Following a win in game two of the 2019 season in early May, the Bandits have dropped back-to-back contests on their home floor to fall to 1 – 3 in the standings.

Facing off against the rival Fergus Thistles in game three of the schedule saw the Bandits home opener spoiled at Mayfield Arena, where the Thistles doubled up on the home team 10 – 5.

Perhaps the lone highlight for the Bandits in the game was the stellar second period from veteran leader Andrew Rybka, who scored the only four goals of the frame to mount an impressive comeback and take a 5 – 4 lead into the third.

Fergus came storming back in the final frame, spreading out six goals past Caledon keeper Trevor Wilson, who was fresh off of his first junior lacrosse win between the pipes.

Jarrett Petrie posted the only other multipoint performance for the Bandits, adding a goal and two assists to his totals.

It was Christian Rasmussen in goal for the Bandits in their return to Mayfield Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the newcomer Barrie Bombers.

A stellar second and third periods from the net minder proved he had settled into his role nicely, though a six-goal first period proved to be too insurmountable to overcome in an eventual 11 – 8 loss.

It took just under twenty-two minutes of play for the Bandits to finally get on the board in the opening few minutes of the second frame, where Rybka continued to add to his stat sheet. He along with teammate Ryan Radisa combined for nine points on the net, despite the losing effort.

Rybka’s second season with the Bandits has proven early to be one of the best decisions the Bandits execs made in the offseason in bringing him back: just four games into the year and Rybka has his name among the top scorers in the league, posting eighteen points through his first four games.

His twelve goals rank just behind that of the North Shore Kodiaks Davin Miller, with two games in hand.

Despite opening the season with just a pair of points through four games, the Bandits still see themselves right in the middle of the pack in a relatively weak West division.

Only two teams among the seven team division can boast a record over the .500 mark, in the Wilmot Wild and the undefeated Brantford Warriors.

The four-game home stand continues for the Bandits this week, when the Bandits host the Halton Hills Bulldogs Wednesday following press time at Mayfield Arena, who are still searching for their first victory of the season.

They close out the home stand on Wed. May 29 in hosting the powerhouse Warriors in their first meeting of the season, with the face off set for 8p.m.

