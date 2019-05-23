Driver charged with careless driving following collision

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a two-motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and dump truck in the Town of Caledon

On Thursday, May 16, 2018 at approximately 6:50am, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 10 and Old School Road for the report of a multi-vehicle collision. A dump-truck and school bus had collided in the intersection.

As a result of the collision the driver and passenger of the school bus were transported to hospital with minor injuries. No students were on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The driver of the dump truck, a 51-year-old male from Brampton, was charged with the following offences:

Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Enter Defect in Daily Inspection Report

No Name on Commercial Motor Vehicle

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with Major Defect

The driver will appear in Caledon Provincial Offences court on the June 17, 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

Street crime unit investigation results in recovery of stolen computers

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit with the assistance of members of the OPP Highway Safety Division Crime Unit recovered over 100 stolen computers from two businesses in Toronto.

On November 10, 2018 a tractor trailer was stolen from an address in Caledon. The empty trailer was recovered a short time later.

Information received led investigators to two businesses in Toronto where a large quantity of computers stolen from this trailer were located.

Investigators executed search warrants at:

Tech City – 1275 Kennedy Road, Toronto

Tech Source Canada – 1012 Gerrard Street, Toronto

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppersat: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Pedestrian sustains fatal injuries after struck by vehicle on Highway 10

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at approximately 1:00am, the OPP received a call of a male pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle on Highway 10 northbound, south of Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon.

The male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The highway was closed for approximately seven hours for the investigation.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin notification can be completed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241

