OPP investigate a residential break and enter – home owner encounters the intruder

On Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, at approximately 12:35 p.m., uniformed officers from
the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario
Provincial Police responded to a residential
break and enter in the area of Centreville
Creek Road and Castlederg Side Road in the
Town of Caledon.
Police received information from the
resident that an unknown male broke into
the house through the basement window
and then gained access to the main level of
the house, where he was confronted by the
homeowner. The suspect stated that he was
there to deliver flowers.
The suspect then got into a silver or grey
four-door, newer model sedan and sped
away.
The suspect is described as a male, black,
approximately 6’4”, wearing a grey hoodie
and dark pants.
Police have since received additional
information, advising that a male matching
the above description, carrying a plant hanger of flowers, attended another residence in
the area of Duffy’s Lane and Patterson Side
Road. The suspect knocked on the front
door, and the homeowner answered. The
suspect asked for the address, and gave a
name of “Annemarie” inquiring if she resided there. The homeowner said that she did
not. At that point, the male got into his vehicle and drove off.
Caledon OPP are asking residents in the
above-mentioned area to please review any
video surveillance footage from May 1st and
May 2nd, 2019, and contact the Community
Street Crime Unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at
1-888-310-1122, if you observe anything that
may be able to assist police with this investigation.
You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers
at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.
peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact
Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you
never have to testify, and you could receive
a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.
We want to remind residents to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you see any
suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activity.
On Friday, April 26, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m. uniformed officers from the
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon
Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Mount Pleasant Road and
Caledon King Townline South in the Town
of Caledon. As a result of the investigation,
a 61-year-old driver, a resident of Caledon,
was arrested and charged with:
• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
On Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at approximately 5:08 p.m., a uniformed officer was on
patrol in the area of Old Church Road and
Overlook Ridge, when he recognized the
sport utility vehicle (SUV) that he investigated on April 26th.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and
recognized the driver, as he arrested the
male on April 26th. At the time of the traffic
stop, the driver was under a 90 day administrative drivers licence suspension as a result
of his impaired charge.
After further investigation, the driver was
placed under arrest and transported to Caledon detachment, where he refused to provide samples of his breath.
As a result, the accused was charged with
the following offences:
• Driving while under suspension;
• Operation while impaired – alcohol
and drugs, and
• Failure or refusal to comply with
demand.
The accused was held in custody for a
bail hearing, and will appear at the Ontario
Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 10,
2019 to answer to the charges.
Traffic stop for speeding leads to impaired arrest
On Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at approximately 12:23 p.m., an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment was conducting speed enforcement in
the area of Mount Wolf Road and Highway 9
in the Town of Caledon.
A white four-door sedan was observed
travelling above the posted speed limit of 80
km/h, and as a result traffic stop was conducted by the officer.
Further investigation revealed that the
driver of the car consumed cannabis. The
officer performed a Standard Field Sobriety
Test on the driver, which he failed
