OPP investigate a residential break and enter – home owner encounters the intruder

May 16, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, at approximately 12:35 p.m., uniformed officers from

the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario

Provincial Police responded to a residential

break and enter in the area of Centreville

Creek Road and Castlederg Side Road in the

Town of Caledon.

Police received information from the

resident that an unknown male broke into

the house through the basement window

and then gained access to the main level of

the house, where he was confronted by the

homeowner. The suspect stated that he was

there to deliver flowers.

The suspect then got into a silver or grey

four-door, newer model sedan and sped

away.

The suspect is described as a male, black,

approximately 6’4”, wearing a grey hoodie

and dark pants.

Police have since received additional

information, advising that a male matching

the above description, carrying a plant hanger of flowers, attended another residence in

the area of Duffy’s Lane and Patterson Side

Road. The suspect knocked on the front

door, and the homeowner answered. The

suspect asked for the address, and gave a

name of “Annemarie” inquiring if she resided there. The homeowner said that she did

not. At that point, the male got into his vehicle and drove off.

Caledon OPP are asking residents in the

above-mentioned area to please review any

video surveillance footage from May 1st and

May 2nd, 2019, and contact the Community

Street Crime Unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at

1-888-310-1122, if you observe anything that

may be able to assist police with this investigation.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.

peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact

Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you

never have to testify, and you could receive

a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

We want to remind residents to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you see any

suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activity.

Impaired driver blew almost four

times over the legal limit – driver arrested again

On Friday, April 26, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m. uniformed officers from the

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon

Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Mount Pleasant Road and

Caledon King Townline South in the Town

of Caledon. As a result of the investigation,

a 61-year-old driver, a resident of Caledon,

was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Impaired driver blew almost four times

over the legal limit – driver arrested again

On Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at approximately 5:08 p.m., a uniformed officer was on

patrol in the area of Old Church Road and

Overlook Ridge, when he recognized the

sport utility vehicle (SUV) that he investigated on April 26th.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and

recognized the driver, as he arrested the

male on April 26th. At the time of the traffic

stop, the driver was under a 90 day administrative drivers licence suspension as a result

of his impaired charge.

After further investigation, the driver was

placed under arrest and transported to Caledon detachment, where he refused to provide samples of his breath.

As a result, the accused was charged with

the following offences:

• Driving while under suspension;

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs, and

• Failure or refusal to comply with

demand.

The accused was held in custody for a

bail hearing, and will appear at the Ontario

Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 10,

2019 to answer to the charges.

Traffic stop for speeding leads to impaired arrest

On Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at approximately 12:23 p.m., an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment was conducting speed enforcement in

the area of Mount Wolf Road and Highway 9

in the Town of Caledon.

A white four-door sedan was observed

travelling above the posted speed limit of 80

km/h, and as a result traffic stop was conducted by the officer.

Further investigation revealed that the

driver of the car consumed cannabis. The

officer performed a Standard Field Sobriety

Test on the driver, which he failed

Readers Comments (0)